Jon Vispe's first words in BE Adventurous after his accident

The usual collaborator of BE Adventurers and camera in ATP tournaments, Juanjo Vispe, better known as Jon Vispe, has had the opportunity to send an audio to the program directed by José Antonio Ponseti.

Ponseti has recalled the history of Vispe and how the traffic accident occurred: he was in Australia, enjoying the summer on its beaches and, just before Christmas, had an accident caused by a surfboard of a young man. A bad luck that caused a blow and broke several vertebrae. It left him face down without being able to move arms or legs. He was aware and realizes he can't get out of the water. He knew he could drown because he couldn't move.

Fortunately, from the coast, one of the surfers is aware of the accident and quickly comes to rescue him. They manage to save him and from here begins a hard road.

He was for weeks in the intensive care unit, unable to move arms or legs, not knowing what will happen and with an anguish to feel alive, but drowning has accompanied him for a long time.

Today, he is feeling better, says Ponseti. There is almost 100% chance of recovery. "The legs hold him, he already stands up," he said. "He has been transferred to a hospital where he will do a specific recovery job. The medical insurance and crowdfunding initiative is done by his partner, and that later explodes when Rafa Nadal, who knows him, shares it on his social networks," he said. explained.

Ponseti and his friends communicate with him through WhatsApp. Vispe cannot write text, but it does help him send audio messages. You have just sent one to the program to thank, in your own words, to everyone who is supporting you.

First, he wanted to investigate why he said nothing:

“I know that you are asking for me many. And you are asking my family too. These things that I have never commented to anyone and people are gradually learning. Something appears on social networks Those who follow me, sooner or later, find out. People find out. ”

The next message was to reassure his family, friends and followers. Going back to routine and normalcy will cost, but it will never give up:

“Tell you that I am well, that I am still in Sydney and that I am safe, thank God for all the fires that are going on. I have just had a serious accident and I will need months of recovery. Recovery requires attitude, effort, dedication and a lot of strength. That is what I need now. ”

Beyond recovering, Vispe is already thinking about participating in BEING Adventurers, although for now, he will have to wait:

“I will not be able to participate in the program, but i'm sure i will come back. ”

The treatment that Jon Vispe needs has a very high cost and a partner decided, on his own, to make a solidarity gesture. Following this, Rafa Nadal, who knows Vispe having seen him as a camera operator in some ATP tournaments, asked for a message of support on his social networks.

Vispe answered this initiative and the action that the Spanish tennis player had taken:

“The fundraiser is an idea of ​​a friend of mine, partner, and who came out of it. I neither knew nor expected it. He put a partner on Facebook and I found out like that. I thank Nadal very much for publishing it, because he knows me by sight and I am very grateful. ”

Finally he said goodbye leaving a clear message of motivation in the SER Deportivos program:

“A very strong hug to all and for all. ¡¡Much strength to all! ”

Jon Vispe's bravery will lead him through a slow and long recovery. It currently combines bed and wheelchair, so it will be a long way. Ponseti wanted to emphasize that All Facebook messages from BE Adventurers are sending it to you and that is an engine for recovery.

