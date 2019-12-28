Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, the stages of the love story in Game Of Thrones

Share it:

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen met in the seventh season of Il Game of Thrones and a few episodes were enough to create one of the most beautiful, complex, intricate and, to say the least, surprising relationships of Game of Thrones. From perfect strangers, they then become allies, lovers, they discover a parental bond to say the least by shock, and then … In short, a relationship that in its brevity did not miss anything, especially twists. For all the fans of Game of Thrones (and not just because it's a really top story!) Let's retrace the love story between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, aka Harington kit is Emilia Clarke. Warning: spoiler alert, risk of heart attack and crying if you missed them latest episodes of Game Of Thrones.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the first (frosty) encounter

At Rock of the Dragon, Daenerys receive the visit of Melisandre, who is convinced that the Mother of Dragons will have a fundamental role in the Long Night and advises her to convene Jon Snow, or the one who will be the chosen one of the Lord of Light, to create an alliance. Jon, initially reluctant to the idea, then decides to go to Rocca del Drago to meet Dany. Meeting that will take place in the Throne room and it will be nothing short … icy. Daenerys asks Jon to kneel to swear submission and loyalty as his Northern Protector, but he refuses to ask for support only in the war against Strangers. Obviously, the exchange of jokes immediately creates a friendly and relaxed environment (let's be ironic!) So much so that Jon is discharged with a ban on leaving the island. To calm the waters a bit, Tyrion intercedes for Jon and gives him permission to extract the dragon glass from the subsoil. Although Daenerys reevaluates Jon and praises his resolve, he remains reluctant about the existence of Strangers.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the exploration of the caves

Before starting the mining, Jon takes Daenerys to explore the caves and shows her some ancient pictograms made by the Sons of the Forest, which show the latter fighting against Strangers. At that point Jon again asks the alliance to Dany, Dany again asks Jon to kneel and give up her title by recognizing her as one and only queen. Jon again refuses. But at that moment, Dany is informed of the death of Olenna Tyrell and her army and decides to attack Red Fortress with her three dragons. She asks Jon for advice (beware of the first signs of opening!) Who suggests that she give up.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the return from battle

After attacking Bronn and Jamie and subduing the captured enemies, Daenarys returns to Dragonstone aboard his dragon Drogon, which lands right on the cliff near Jon. Jon initially a little fearful, approaches the dragon and caresses his muzzle. The dragon seems to like and, apparently, also Daenerys who is very impressed by the scene. That the spark has gone off? Certainly something has changed since Jon manages to convince the queen of the existence of Strangers and states the impossibility of fighting them in the midst of the ongoing conflict. Tyrion therefore proposes to present an undead soldier as evidence to Cersei to ask for a truce: the Goblin will personally commit to intercede with Jaime, while Jon and Jorah offer to capture the undead. Dany looks annoyed and worried about him. The spark has certainly gone off.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the rescue

Jon, leaving, leads an ambush against a Stranger and a small vanguard of undead who follow him. Killed the stranger, all undead perish except one, who is inhibited, coming to the conclusion that every undead is related to the stranger who generated it. However, the survivor alarms the Night King and Jon orders the retreat. He forces Gendry to return to the Eastern Fort to send a crow to Daenerys and ask for help. Obviously, the queen, having received the message, leaves with her dragons to go and save Jon. When it seems that the undead have the upper hand, the arrival of Dany and the dragons reverses the situation. While Jon remains on the ground to allow others to escape to Drogon, the Night King kills Viserion (one of the 3 dragons) with a crystal javelin. All amidst the shock of those present, Daenerys and ours too. While Daenarys flies away with the others, Jon's end seems to have come and he is dragged underwater by an undead, but his uncle Benjen comes to his rescue, who sacrifices himself to allow his nephew to save himself.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the turning point

Jon, unconscious and close to hypothermia, reaches the Barrier and is rescued and transported on a Targayen army ship. Here he is stripped and put to bed to rest, and right now Daenerys sees the scars on her body and is struck by it. The queen spends the night at Jon's bedside, who on waking finds her at his side. The turning point is now. Daenarys taking Jon's hand, says she is determined to defeat the Night King. To thank Jon, he renounces his title of King of the North to become his Lord Protector. We throughout the conversation are with our eyes at heart, since it is now clear that something is being born between the two.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: Dany sails with Jon and beyond …

Dany and Jon take the undead prisoner to Cersei to explain the threat. Cersei is ready to help only if Jon swears her loyalty, but he says he cannot serve two queens. As Daenerys' fleet prepares to sail north, Jon convinces Dany to go with him, not flying away with his dragons. She accepts and shortly thereafter is joined by Jon in her room. While what follows may be a great sex scene, the idyll is interrupted by Bran's voice revealing that Jon's father is actually Daenerys' brother. Ergo: Jon and Daenerys are nephew and aunt. Sbam! Not that in the seasons of Game of Thrones incest was missing but … maybe it's a little too much!

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the return to Winterfell

Jon and Daenerys arrive in Winterfell with the army and the two dragons. Here he finds the lords of the North expressing their disappointment that he renounced the title of King of the North to submit to Dany. What is not done out of love…. Here Jon also finds Arya who reminds him of the importance of the family. What is not done out of love, part II, Jon is encouraged by Dany to ride one of his dragons (whom she considers to be children!) And manages to tame Rhaegal.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the revelation

While in the background there are the plots to fight Cersei and the new alliances between armies, the story between Jon and Danerys takes a serious blow. Jon confesses to Dany his true origins and consequently his real surname. Dany is upset (and we understand her very well!), Understands that he has always been the true heir to the throne and asks him if he wants to claim the throne by birthright. But before he can get an answer, the Army of Strangers is spotted. The Great War is about to begin.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the long night

Jon and Daenerys understand that they have to put their private affairs aside because the war has officially started. Riding their dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal, are forced to intervene to block the enemy horde of the undead. Jon has a direct confrontation with the King of the Night, both fall from their dragons. The latter is attacked by Daenerys with Dragon and later also by Jon but manages to remain unharmed and resurrect all the dead. It is a really excited moment. Jon leaves Dany to join Bran. Daenerys is left alone by Drogon who is forced to flee after an attack by the undead. Jorah rushes to protect her but will later lose her life. After a long night, many victims and a bloody battle, the Great War against Strangers comes to an end when Arya manages to stab the Night King with the Valyrian steel dagger.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the beginning of the end

The battle ended, the tension between Jon and Daenerys it is increasingly palpable. The Queen of Dragons feels inadequate in the Northern lands and nervous, (incest discovered who would not be?) Since Jon is a threat to his throne. Thus he forces Jon to keep his real name silent with everyone, including Sansa and Arya and does not give up even when Jon reassures her that he is not interested in the throne. But there is still Cersei to fight and while Dany would like to launch an attack immediately, Sansa would like to wait to let the army recover after the long battle. Jon is on Dany's side and they are preparing the attack. Arya and Sansa tell Jon not to trust Daenerys and at that point he decides to reveal the truth about his origins to them, but that this must remain a secret. Sansa breaks the oath and confides it to Tyrion who in turn will tell Varys, who already worried about the signs of Dany's imbalance and tyranny, believes that Jon is the most suitable person to become king.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: Daenerys' madness

It is the crucial phase of the battle against Cersei. Daenerys on Drogon fights with joint Northern forces. With his dragon he burns the entire Iron Fleet of Euron and destroys the entire Golden Company. This allows Jon Snow with the army to enter King's Landing and cause all of Lannister's army to surrender. In town, bells start ringing in surrender but Daenerys continues his attack with the dragon, unleashing him against civilians and innocents. Dany WTF? The scene not only left us upset, but also Jon Snow who remains dumbfounded and helpless in front of the massacre. However, he understands that Varys 'concerns about Daenerys' madness are well founded.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen: the end

After the devastating battle, Daenerys gives a thank you speech to the Dothraki and the Immaculates. Tyrion, however, rebels and accuses him of having caused only the death of many innocent people. Dany accuses him of high treason and has him locked up. Shortly thereafter, Jon Snow visits him in his cell and Tyrion convinces him of the nature of Dany, who is now only blinded by ambition and throne. Daenerys what happened to you ?! Daenerys in the meantime Throne room approaches the Game of Thrones and is joined by Jon. You propose to govern together and that opponents will be repressed. Jon, aware of Tyrion's words, approaches Daenerys and holds her with a long kiss. But what looks like a happy ending immediately turns into a dramatic ending. We give you time to take out the tissues because while holding her close to him, Jon stabs her in the heart and kills her. Drogon, appears and seems to want to vent his anger against Jon, but aims the Game of Thrones and with his fire melts it. Then he takes Daenerys' helpless body and flies away with her. Jon will find him in the final scene that leads the free people beyond the barrier, where the snow is melting. This was the love story between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen started, continued and ended as none of us would have expected.