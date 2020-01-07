 Jon Favreau speaks briefly about The Mandalorian's surprise

Share it:

One of the events of this last couple of months has been the surprise that the series has left us “The Mandalorian” since its first episode. An event that has revolutionized the Internet, and is in fact a constant on Twitter. Until its premiere in Spain, scheduled for March, we will continue to treat the surprise of an important spoiler, and therefore, we warn that we are going to talk about some recent statements that Jon Favreau, creator and showrunner of the series about this surprise, bringing new clues.

The surprise we talked about is none other than what we see at the end of the chapter, that baby version of Yoda that has not yet revealed great details in the series itself, not even its name. In the chapters he is referred to as the child or as the asset, but the public directly calls him Baby Yoda (Baby Yoda). As we say, nothing is known about him, but the fact that he is also Force-sensitive makes him firmly think that he has some kind of relationship with Jedi Master Yoda.

Speaking in a new interview, Favreau has made it clear that Baby Yoda and Yoda are far from being the same.

The series takes place after ‘Return of the Jedi. And fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only dies, but disappears. So Yoda exists as a Force Ghost. Baby Yoda is just a nickname because there is no name for the Yoda species. It is the easiest, shortest and hashtagable way to identify that character, which in the episode is identified as 'The child'.

When he was asked if The child is directly related to YodaFavreau already said that we were entering major spoilers:

Well, now you're getting into the subject of spoilers. I can not say it. But there are many theories about that.

To all this, director Taika Watiti, who as we know directed the final episode of the season and gave voice to IG-11, has confirmed that he also knows the name of the character, but for the moment he prefers not to reveal it:

He is not called Baby Yoda. I will wait for Favreau to reveal it.

The second season of the series, which will premiere next fall at Disney +, promises to give many more answers about it, and especially the Yoda species, of which, as Favreau says, it is especially little known. Other characters belonging to this species have been seen in the films, such as Yaddle in ‘The Phantom Menace’, and video games and books have left us others like Vandar Tokare, Oteg or Minch, but very little is really known about their history.

