Jon Favreau on Baby Yoda and the Jedi Master

‘The Mandalorian’Has been the favorite topic of the Internet during the past month of December, and it is not even due to the absolutely exceptional thing that has turned out to be the risky first real series of real action of the universe Star wars.

The culprit has been called “Baby yoda”, A character so irresistibly adorable that he has become the king of social networks without needing to say a single word. It's a shame that the first adventure serial in decades, with airsAkira Kurosawa, Kazuo Koike, Sergio Leone or John Carpenter, something with which the George Lucas from 'Star Wars’(1977) would have dreamed, has been overshadowed by the eyes of one of his side but who can resist this?

Little (to say nothing) is known about him. Old rulers of the Empire are after him, share race with the late teacher Yoda and he is a Force user but, besides being a rogue, nothing more.

"It is the easiest, shortest and labelable way to identify that character, who in the episode is identified as 'The child'”Comments Jon Favreau, most responsible for all this, about the fact that people call “Baby yoda”To a character whose name is unknown.

In the same statements of the filmmaker, collected by Movieweb, he dares to talk about the boy's relationship with the long-awaited Jedi. "Well, now we get into the spoiler area”He points out. "I can't say it, but there are many theories about that. The timeline of the series takes place after ‘The Return of the Jedi’. And fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only dies, but actually disappears. That is, Yoda exists as a Force Ghost"

Does this mean that we will see the ghost of Yoda's Force in future seasons of ‘The Mandalorian’? Not directly, but a little yes. The important thing here, let's not get distracted, is that we will enjoy again I send defying 25-minute messes in a new collection of chapters that, in their second round, can be officially enjoyed thanks to the imminent arrival of Disney +. Enough of stellar trapicheos, this must be enjoyed OK.