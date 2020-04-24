Jolyne of JoJo: Stone Ocean is presented in this fantastic cosplay

Share it:

If you know even the slightest universe of Japanese comics, you cannot have never heard of JoJo's The Bizarre Adventure manga, the work as crazy as it is brilliant by the master Hirohiko Araki. In JoJo: Stone Ocean makes its appearance Jolyne, to which a fan dedicated a very faithful cosplay.

Daughter of Jotaro Kujo, therefore part of the Joestar family, Jolyne is the protagonist of the sixth part of the manga The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo, of which fans are eagerly awaiting an animated transposition, as already happened for the previous seasons, even if no information has yet been released official about it.

The cosplayer Roxanne Kho has posted on Instagram a post that sees her wearing the role of the "sixth JoJo" with a background created in perfect Stone Ocean style.

Roxhanne Kho is not new to the world of manga, in fact on his profile there are numerous cosplay of characters taken from known series such as Naruto, Demon Slayer and Code Geass.

If you do not yet know Stone Ocean but have already seen or read the previous works, you can already imagine that in this series the booth, whose introduction marked a turning point in Araki's work. In this regard, we offer you a ranking with the best JoJo stands.

What do you think of this cosplay? And then, have you already seen the crossover between JoJo's Bizarre Adventures and Mob Psycho?