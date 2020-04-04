Jolyne Kujo comes to life in this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While fans of the manga born from mind of Hirohiko Araki are still waiting for the anime of the sixth part of the work, many have decided to create fan art of The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo: Stone Ocean, here is a beautiful cosplay by Jolyne Kujo.

Find a photo at the bottom of the news, wanting to wear the role of the manga protagonist is @unversedmomo, who has decided to recreate the original look of Jotaro Kujo's daughter. His Stand is also present with the character, Stone Free, along with other elements such as the butterflies seen in many of the tables on the manga pages. Along with the photo there is a comment from the cosplayer in which she reminds her fans to stay at home for the Coronavirus emergency.

The image was greeted with enthusiasm by fans of the work, receiving over a thousand likes and numerous comments. After less than a year from conclusion of Vento Aureo, name of the fifth part of the series, set in Italy, fans of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure hope to receive further news soon, perhaps an official announcement of the transposition of the adventures of Jolyne and his friends inside the prison of Green Dolphin Street in Florida.

If you want to see other images dedicated to the saga we recommend these sketches of Stone Ocean by an animator of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo.