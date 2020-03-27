Entertainment

Jolyne and her booth show themselves in one of the best JoJo fan art of all time

March 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
The anime adaptation of JoJo: Vento Aureo ended in July 2019, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated release Stone Ocean. In this regard, a user has decided to pay homage to the sixth part of Araki's manga by sharing a fan art of Jolyne Kujo, Jotaro's daughter and only female JoJo.

At the bottom you can take a look at the splendid illustration created by a Japanese artist and reposted by a Reddit user, in which the next protagonist of the anime of David Production is shown together with its Stand. At the moment, the image matters 3000 upvote.

For those unfamiliar with the manga, we would like to remind you that Stone Ocean follows the adventures of Jolyne, a girl stuck and imprisoned in prison for a crime not committed. In the maximum security prison, Jotaro's daughter will use her Stand "Stone Free"to escape and prove his innocence, seeking revenge against an old ally of God Brando.

Stone Free is the co-star of fan art, as well as one of the most versatile powers of the last mangaka work. Similarly to Star Platinum, the Stand has an impressive strength and an almost impenetrable resistance, which even allows it to deflect projectiles. Among other qualities, the user becomes able to transform his body into strings, useful for evasive maneuvers or for making ranged attacks.

And what do you think of the design? You like it? Let us know with a comment! For more information on the sixth part of Araki's manga instead, we refer you to our in-depth analysis on the new stands of Le Bizzarre Avventure by JoJo: Stone Ocean.

