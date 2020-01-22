Jolette and her time at the Academy revive after a scandal by Danna Paola (VIDEOS)

Share it:

This Sunday, Danna Paola lashed out Gibran at the concert of The academy after he called her "culera", which reminded him lawsuit between Lolita Cortés Y Jolette in the Fourth Generation.

Through social networks, a user shared a thread where he recounted how he began the controversy with the exacademic, which we now know was only to raise the rating.

And it is that even the singer quoted Lola Cortés, who is remembered for her severe scolding, especially towards Jolette, and also for her altercations with Ilse, of Flans.

However, even though everyone remembers the scolding of the musical theater actress, Jolette was the true protagonist of the fourth generation of The academy. And it was, apparently, who the producers used to raise the numbers of viewers in the reality of song of Tv Azteca.

That's how Jolette went through La Academia

Since its casting, the now exacademic drew attention for its beauty and also for its (perhaps not yet so notorious) deflated voice. Then he even sang Red Sky dressed in Mariachi and said she was worthy of wearing that typical dress.

I can carry it because I'm from Jalisco. People who don't sing use it, ”Jolette replied when Lolita Cortés scolded her for daring to wear the suit.

Then came THE INTERPRETATION that still keeps the exacademic on YouTube and social networks: “Dancing”, the theme of Paradisio that the Jalisco shouted with his soul. Which even Yuridia admitted that he had a cell phone tone (obviously Jolettita's version).

And so, in the end the iconic moment came when Lolita Cortés asked the public not to vote for her anymore, which Danna Paola He quoted this Sunday: "Don't vote for her anymore."

Read here the complete thread of the exacademic Jolette:

