Jolette, a former member of the Academy, is hospitalized because she has COVID-19

Jolette, a former member of the reality show La Academia de Televisión Azteca, has the Covid-19 coronavirus and she herself communicates it through her social networks.

Jolette confirms that she is a victim of coronavirus, the virus that plagues Mexico and other countries in the world. And through Instagram she asks people to pray for her, since she is in very poor health.

Jolette publishes an image on Instagram in which she appears in the hospital, after testing positive for coronavirus. He is shown with a mask and a sad face.

The popular singer and television host does not clarify if she is in Guadalajara, Mexico City or another place at the time of being attended.

Jolette Instagram Story Photography



And in another image, Jolette informs her followers that she is in a coronavirus stage called "moderate".

Odalys Ramírez, Patricio Borghetti, Esteban Arce and Camila Sodi are other celebrities who in Mexico have shared that they have coronaviruses.

Jolette, after her time at La Academia became a journalist

Jolette, who is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, became famous to join La Academia in 2005, and when she left the reality show she studied journalism.

The controversial Jolette has become known as a television presenter and participant in reality shows; She is a very hard-working woman, since she has also been the image of Sears México and Sanborns.

He was part of the cast of the Mexican version of Dancing for a Dream in 2017.

At the beginning of 2019 she was part of the television program Hoy and has also been part of other programs such as Take care of the camera, where she talks about fashion and beauty.