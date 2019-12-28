Joker's script reveals deleted scenes with neighboring Sophie

Share it:

Yesterday we told you that the original script by Joker, written by Phillips and Scott Silver, is available online. In addition, this document has an introduction written by its screenwriters detailing the tone of the film and its connection with the DC universe. However, what is most striking is that it has some extra scenes with Sophie Dumond, the neighbor of Arthur Fleck played by Zazie Beetz.

As we could see on the tape, Arthur was maintaining an imaginary relationship with his neighbor Sophie. When the tormented clown realized that everything was a product of his imagination, he left, though left us with the mystery of whether he really killed her and her daughter.

After the premiere of Joker, Phillips confirmed that Sophie was alive and that certain scenes, removed from the final cut, revealed that. Now we can finally see what those scenes were on pages 78 and 96.

This first scene is set right after Arthur kills Randall. Take cash out of your wallet, write a note that says "… I'll go out in Murray Franklin Tonight – Please see!" Finally write Sofi on the envelope.

In the next scene, we see how Sophie herself reacts in horror to see how Arthur murders Murray live on television.

Phillips noted that he eliminated the moment of Sophie's reaction because he broke the magic of keep Arthur's perspective at all times, one of the main features of the movie.

Recently, the director has confessed that Arthur Fleck might not be the real Joker in the extras of the DVD and Blu-Ray, something that has surprised all fans of the enemy of Batman.