Joker wins the prize for the most dangerous film of the year

One day, Todd Phillips said his movie of Joker It was an antihero movie. And that has been one of the controversies that has haunted the film since its premiere. But it was not the only one; Not even the most usual. What has really marked Joker at the controversial level, and even before his arrival in theaters, is his R rating.

Because of its levels of explicit violence, there has been censorship in certain countries and some personalities have criticized it during. Now, to finish off the subject, the film has received an award: that of "movie more dangers of the year".

To be more specific, it was through a press release from Kaspersky, which has given Joker the title of "The most dangerous movie of the year." Yes, we have not gone crazy: Kaspersky, the well-known company aimed at launching one of the best known antivirus products.

The reason, it seems, is the security threat that the trend created by the film poses to Internet users, according to the company. In fact, Kaspersky's report says that cybercriminals love to get on the last train of pop culture and use the disguise of popular media elements to distribute their malware to users recklessly enough to download them.

And it is an alert that is especially important at the moment, since, again according to Kaspersky, as the Oscars approach, there is a greater demand among Internet users to see content related to the movie (mainly when trying to watch the movie for free and illegal) that could be infected.

In short, they do not classify it as "dangerous" because of the violent content we were talking about at the beginning, but rather because of the popularity of the film, which some use to sow chaos. So you know, better be alert.

