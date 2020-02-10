 Joker wins the Oscars for Best Actor and Best Soundtrack

Share it:

This early morning has celebrated the magical night of Hollywood, the delivery of the Academy Awards, or more commonly the Oscar. This 92nd edition is very special for the world of superhero movies, because once again, these movies are so generally neglected for this kind of recognition.

The big winner of the night has turned out to be "Parasites", although many gave the statuette for best film to "1917", by Sam Mendes, who was already starting as a great favorite after winning the Producers Guild Award, the Golden Globe or the Bafta. Bong Joon ho's Asian film has won the Best Film, Best Director and even Best Foreign Film Awards

The movie "Joker" as we knew it was another one that the fans were watching because it was nominated in eleven categories – it is the comic-inspired film with the largest number of nominations in history. Almost as expected, director Todd Phillips' film has only taken the statuettes of best Actor, for Joaquin Phoenix, and Best soundtrack, for the composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. It stays at the gates of winning the coveted statuettes for Best Film or Best Director.

The speech given by Joaquin Phoenix came to make director Todd Phillips cry:

I don't feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees because we share the same love for cinema and this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don't know what would happen to me without her. I have been a scoundrel in my life. I've been cruel sometimes, hard to work with me. Many of you in this room have given me a second chance. It is when we are at our best, when we support each other. Not when we cancel ourselves out of past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we educate ourselves, when we are guided towards redemption.

Only four DC films have been recognized by the academy in history. Previously they were "Batman" (1989), which won the award for Best Direction Art / Set Decoration; almost 20 years later it was "The dark knight", which of his eight nominations won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Heah Ledger posthumously and Best Sound Editing. By last, “Suicide Squad” (2016) who won his nomination for Best Makeup and Hair.

Other nominees of the night and also present in the blog were "Avengers: Endgame", who did not take her statuette to better visual effects, and the triple nominee "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", which also won no award.

Full list of Oscar 2020 winners

BEST FILM

"1917" by Sam Mendes

"The Irish" by Martin Scorsese

"Joker" by Todd Phillips

"Little Women" by Greta Gerwig

“Once upon a time in… Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino

“Parasites” by Bong Joon-ho – Winner

“Ford v Ferrari” by James Mangold (Winner)

"Story of a marriage" by Noah Baumbach

"Jojo Rabbit" by Taika Waititi

BEST ADDRESS

Bong Joon-ho for “Parasites” – Winner

Sam Mendes for "1917"

Todd Phillips for "Joker"

Martin Scorsese for "The Irish"

Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood"

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas for "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio for "Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood"

Adam Driver for "Story of a Marriage"

Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” – Winner

Jonathan Pryce for "The Two Popes"

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson for "Story of a Marriage"

Saoirse Ronan for "Little Women"

Charlize Theron for "The Scandal"

Renée Zellweger for “Judy” – Winner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks for "An Extraordinary Friend"

Anthony Hopkins for "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino for "The Irish"

Joe Pesci for "The Irish"

Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood" – Winner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates for "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern for “Story of a marriage” – Winner

Scarlett Johansson for "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh for "Little Women"

Margot Robbie for "The Scandal"

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

"1917"

"Daggers in the back"

"Story of a marriage"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

"Parasites" – Winner

BEST SCREEN ADAPTED

"The Irish"

"Jojo Rabbit" – Winner

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"The two potatoes"

BEST ASSEMBLY

”Ford v Ferrari” – Winner

"The Irish"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Parasites"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

"Corpus Christi" (Poland)

"Honeyland" (Macedonia)

"The wretched" (France)

"Pain and glory" (Spain)

"Parasites" (South Korea) – Winner

BEST PHOTOGRAPH

”1917” – Winner

"The Irish"

"Joker"

"The lighthouse"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

"1917"

"The Irish"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood" – Winner

"Parasites"

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

"1917"

"The scandal" – Winner

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent: Master of Evil"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

”1917” – Winner

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Irish"

"The Lion King"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I "m Standing With You from" Beyond Hope "

Into the Unknown of “Frozen 2”

Stand Up of “Harriet”

I ”m Gonna Love Me Again from“ Rocketman ”- Winner

I Can ”t Let You Throw Yourself Away from“ Toy Story 4 ”

BEST ANIMATION FILM

"Where is my body?"

"How to train your dragon 3"

"Klaus"

"Mr. Link The lost origin ”

"Toy Story 4" – Winner

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

"American Factory" – Winner

"The Edge of Democracy"

"The Cave"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

"In the Absence"

”Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You” re a Girl) ”- Winner

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman ”

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

BEST MUSIC (SOUND BAND)

"1917"

"Joker" – Winner

"Little Women"

"Story of a marriage"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

BEST DRESS

"The Irish"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women" – Winner

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

BEST SOUND

”1917” – Winner

"Ad Astra"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

BEST SOUND EDITION

"1917"

”Ford v Ferrari” – Winner

"Joker"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

BEST SHORT FICTION

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

”The Neighbors” Window ”- Winner

"Saria"

"To Sister"

BEST SHORT ANIMATION