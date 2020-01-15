Joker will return to theaters this month

Share it:

Between January 17 and 24 you can see each other again Joker in theaters in the United States as a celebration of the absolute success that the tape of Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have had in the recent nominations for the 2020 Oscars, where they have won 11 nominations. Among them are those of Best Leading Actor, Best Director and Best Film.

Jeff Goldstein of Warner Bros. said that Joker's return to theaters responds to the need that those who have not had a chance to see her at the time can do so in time for the awards season. "With the continued interest in Joker that has ended the fantastic result of this awards season we want to give audiences the opportunity to see the movie on the big screen, either the first time or decide to see it again".

At the time of leaving the Joker cinemas, I obtained a total of 1,060 million dollars that exceeded the 55 million that it cost to make a film that we could consider low budget if we take into account the genre to which it belongs.

Joker has already managed to take home multiple nominations among which are the Golden Globes for Best Film and Best Original Soundtrack, as well as Best Director for Todd Phillips and Best Lead Actor for Joaquin Phoenix. To this we must add nominations from the Writers Guild and the BAFTA awards.

Joker is one of the most popular films of 2019 and its success did not catch anyone off guard after all the noise that it generated in the months prior to its premiere and the trajectory that its main protagonist had giving birth to the most diverse characters with a fantastic solvency. That we have a sequel seems a matter of time.