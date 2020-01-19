Joker will return to Batman's pages and this time will change Gotham City forever

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that the Dark Knight is ready for a new battle with his nemesis par excellence: Joker. DC Comics has already anticipated what the April releases will be, including the details of Batman 93, end of the first narrative arc of the writer James Tynion IV, entitled "Their Dark Designs".

Although in the pages of the new volume Batman will have to face a new villain, called the Designer, the cover, which you find at the bottom, designed by Tony S. Daniel reports an old enemy: The Joker, which also thanks to the blockbuster film, remains in top of the ranking of the best villains. In fact, among the information communicated, it seems that there will soon be one "Joker War". Gotham City will soon find itself involved, as a stage, in a challenge between the Dark Knight and his enemy.

Following are the details published regarding the content of volume 93: "Batman confronts the Designer, thus reaching the narrative peak of the arch"Their Dark Designs". Over the course of 2019 we have seen numerous losses suffered by Batman, more than Bruce Wayne himself had imagined, and this clash could further upset his life. The future also promises dramatic developments .. The Joker War is coming, and Gotham City will never be the same again. "

There new head dedicated to Batman has seen a succession of episodes and plots that have really marked the life of Bruce Wayne, returning for its editorial value to our list of the most important comics of the decade.