Joker tops British Academy nominations

London.- The movie "Joker" exceeded the nominations for the British Academy film awards announced on Tuesday.

The film about the origins of the comic book villain received 11 BAFTA nominations, including best film, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and best director.

Quentin Tarantino's "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" gangster epic were very close with 10 nominations each, including the best film. Sam Mendes's war movie "1917" also earned a best film nomination two days after winning that award at the Golden Globes.

The Korean movie "Parasite" is also in the list of the best images.

In addition to Phoenix, the best actor nominees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.

The best actress will be chosen from Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Margot Robbie.

BAFTA executives expressed their dismay at the lack of diversity reflected in the nominations, who only presented white actors for the main acting awards and do not have women competing in the best director category.

"Being totally honest, we are disappointed, and that is not taking anything away from the people who have been nominated," said the executive director of the British Academy, Amanda Berry.

The winners will be announced at a gala event on February 2 organized by comedian Graham Norton, a former BAFTA winner for his TV chat program.