TV Shows

Joker tops British Academy nominations

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

London.- The movie "Joker" exceeded the nominations for the British Academy film awards announced on Tuesday.

The film about the origins of the comic book villain received 11 BAFTA nominations, including best film, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and best director.

Quentin Tarantino's "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" gangster epic were very close with 10 nominations each, including the best film. Sam Mendes's war movie "1917" also earned a best film nomination two days after winning that award at the Golden Globes.

The Korean movie "Parasite" is also in the list of the best images.

In addition to Phoenix, the best actor nominees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.

Brad Pitt in the delivery of the Golden Globes. Photo: AP

The best actress will be chosen from Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Margot Robbie.

BAFTA executives expressed their dismay at the lack of diversity reflected in the nominations, who only presented white actors for the main acting awards and do not have women competing in the best director category.

"Being totally honest, we are disappointed, and that is not taking anything away from the people who have been nominated," said the executive director of the British Academy, Amanda Berry.

The winners will be announced at a gala event on February 2 organized by comedian Graham Norton, a former BAFTA winner for his TV chat program.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.