 Joker takes the Golden Globes to Best Actor and Best Original Soundtrack

This past dawn thegranted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to both movie films and television series. This 2020 has celebrated theof these awards that began there in 1961.

This year's Golden Globes had as a special guest a "Joker". Superhero movies thus had their representation at the gala thanks to the film directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix that was nominated for four categories. As many bets predicted, movies have turned out winner in two of these categories.

The composer Hildur Guðnadóttir has received the award for Best Original Soundtrack, in which he competed with Randy Newman, Thomas Newman, Daniel Pemberton and Alexandre Desplat. This translates into the first Golden Globe for Guðnadóttir, but it was also the first time it was nominated.

The other grand prize has been born Joaquin Phoenix for Best Drama Actor. It takes the statuette from the actors Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce who were also nominated in this category. However, the controversy has reached the Internet when at first, the speech given by Joaquin when collecting his prize has been censored. The explicit form and tone that Joaquin used led to censoring some moments of his speech, causing the anger of the fans. Fortunately, the speech can be found in full and without censorship (you have it below). Some of the moments that were censored were the following:

We all know that there is no damn competition between us. I am your damn student. I cannot believe the beautiful and hypnotizing unique work that you all have done this year, I am truly honored to be mentioned with you. (…) Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to be the one that causes problems, but the thing is really j ***** a.

The film runs out of prizes in the Best Drama movie categories, and without Best Direction for Todd Phillips. These two awards have gone to the "1917", the tape directed by Sam Mendes.