 Joker takes the BAFTA to Best casting, Best soundtrack and Best actor

Tonight the ceremony of the BAFTA awards, the Film Awards granted by the British Academy and for which the films were nominated were held "Joker", "Avengers: Endgame" Y "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Once again the movie "1917" It has been the great winner of the night, but the thematic films of this blog also have their place in the awards.
Specifically we talk about "Joker", the DC tape that has won the awards to Best casting, Best soundtrack Y Joaquin Phoenix has won the Best Actor Award. The film was nominated for eleven categories, some as prominent as Best Movie, Best Director or Best Adapted Screenplay. The other two movies have not been graceful, ‘Endgame’ does not win in the category of special effects in which it was nominated; not even the ninth episode of Star Wars wins in its categories of special effects, sound or soundtrack.
Winners List
Best film
- 1917 (Winner)
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best British Movie
- 1917 (Winner)
- Bait
- For sama
- Rocketman
- Sorry We Missed You
- The two potatoes
Best debut of a British writer, director or producer
- Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer / director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers) (Winners)
- For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director / producer), Edward Watts (director)
- Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
- Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer / director)
- Altarpiece – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer / director)
Best non-English speaking movie
- Parasites (Winner)
- The Farewell
- For sama
- Pain and glory
- Portrait of a woman on fire
Best documentary
- For Sama (Winner)
- American factory
- Apollo 11
- Diego Maradona
- The great hack
Best animated movie
- Klaus (Winner)
- Frozen II
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Toy Story 4
Best director
- 1917 – Sam Mendes (Winner)
- The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
- Joker – Todd Phillips
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Best Original Screenplay
- Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (Winner)
- Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
- Daggers in the back – Rian Johnson
- Story of a marriage – Noah Baumbach
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi (Winner)
- The Irish -Steven Zaillian
- Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
- Little Women – Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
Best actress
- Renée Zellweger – Judy (Winner)
- Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
- Scarlett Johansson – Story of a marriage
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
best Actor
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (Winner)
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Story of a marriage
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern – Story of a marriage (Winner)
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Margot Robbie – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actor
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (Winner)
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irish
- Joe Pesci – The Irish
Best soundtrack
- Joker (Winner)
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Little Women
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best casting
- Joker (Winner)
- Story of a marriage
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- The two potatoes
Best photography
- 1917 (Winner)
- The Irish
- Joker
- Le Mans ’66 (Winner)
- The lighthouse
Best edition
- Le Mans ’66 (Winner)
- The Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best production design
- 1917 (Winner)
- The Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best costume design
- Little Women (Winner)
- The Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Judy
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best makeup and hairstyle
- Bombshell (Winner)
- 1917
- Joker
- Judy
- Rocketman
Best sound
- 1917 (Winner)
- Joker
- Le Mans ’66
- Rocketman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Better special effects
- 1917 (Winner)
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irish
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best British animated short
- Grandad Was a Romantic (Winner)
- In her boots
- The Magic Boat
Best British Short Film
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (Winner)
- Azaar
- Goldfish
- Kamali
- The Trap
Rising Star Award, voted by the public
- Micheal Ward (Winner)
- Awkwafina
- Jack lowden
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Kelvin Harrison Jr
