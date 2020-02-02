 Joker takes the BAFTA to Best casting, Best soundtrack and Best actor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight the ceremony of the BAFTA awards, the Film Awards granted by the British Academy and for which the films were nominated were held "Joker", "Avengers: Endgame" Y "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Once again the movie "1917" It has been the great winner of the night, but the thematic films of this blog also have their place in the awards.

Specifically we talk about "Joker", the DC tape that has won the awards to Best casting, Best soundtrack Y Joaquin Phoenix has won the Best Actor Award. The film was nominated for eleven categories, some as prominent as Best Movie, Best Director or Best Adapted Screenplay. The other two movies have not been graceful, ‘Endgame’ does not win in the category of special effects in which it was nominated; not even the ninth episode of Star Wars wins in its categories of special effects, sound or soundtrack.

Winners List

Best film

1917 (Winner)

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best British Movie

1917 (Winner)

Bait

For sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The two potatoes

Best debut of a British writer, director or producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer / director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers) (Winners)

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director / producer), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer / director)

Altarpiece – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer / director)

Best non-English speaking movie

Parasites (Winner)

The Farewell

For sama

Pain and glory

Portrait of a woman on fire

Best documentary

For Sama (Winner)

American factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

The great hack

Best animated movie

Klaus (Winner)

Frozen II

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Best director

1917 – Sam Mendes (Winner)

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best Original Screenplay

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (Winner)

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Daggers in the back – Rian Johnson

Story of a marriage – Noah Baumbach

Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi (Winner)

The Irish -Steven Zaillian

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Best actress

Renée Zellweger – Judy (Winner)

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Story of a marriage

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (Winner)

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Story of a marriage

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Story of a marriage (Winner)

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (Winner)

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irish

Joe Pesci – The Irish

Best soundtrack

Joker (Winner)

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best casting

Joker (Winner)

Story of a marriage

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The two potatoes

Best photography

1917 (Winner)

The Irish

Joker

Le Mans ’66 (Winner)

The lighthouse

Best edition

Le Mans ’66 (Winner)

The Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best production design

1917 (Winner)

The Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best costume design

Little Women (Winner)

The Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best makeup and hairstyle

Bombshell (Winner)

1917

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Best sound

1917 (Winner)

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Better special effects

1917 (Winner)

Avengers: Endgame

The Irish

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best British animated short

Grandad Was a Romantic (Winner)

In her boots

The Magic Boat

Best British Short Film

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (Winner)

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

The Trap

Rising Star Award, voted by the public