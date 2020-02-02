General News

 Joker takes the BAFTA to Best casting, Best soundtrack and Best actor

February 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Joker image (2019)

Tonight the ceremony of the BAFTA awards, the Film Awards granted by the British Academy and for which the films were nominated were held "Joker", "Avengers: Endgame" Y "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Once again the movie "1917" It has been the great winner of the night, but the thematic films of this blog also have their place in the awards.

Specifically we talk about "Joker", the DC tape that has won the awards to Best casting, Best soundtrack Y Joaquin Phoenix has won the Best Actor Award. The film was nominated for eleven categories, some as prominent as Best Movie, Best Director or Best Adapted Screenplay. The other two movies have not been graceful, ‘Endgame’ does not win in the category of special effects in which it was nominated; not even the ninth episode of Star Wars wins in its categories of special effects, sound or soundtrack.

Winners List

Best film

  • 1917 (Winner)
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Best British Movie

  • 1917 (Winner)
  • Bait
  • For sama
  • Rocketman
  • Sorry We Missed You
  • The two potatoes

Best debut of a British writer, director or producer

  • Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer / director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers) (Winners)
  • For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director / producer), Edward Watts (director)
  • Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
  • Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer / director)
  • Altarpiece – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer / director)

Best non-English speaking movie

  • Parasites (Winner)
  • The Farewell
  • For sama
  • Pain and glory
  • Portrait of a woman on fire

Best documentary

  • For Sama (Winner)
  • American factory
  • Apollo 11
  • Diego Maradona
  • The great hack

Best animated movie

  • Klaus (Winner)
  • Frozen II
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Toy Story 4

Best director

  • 1917 – Sam Mendes (Winner)
  • The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
  • Joker – Todd Phillips
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best Original Screenplay

  • Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (Winner)
  • Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
  • Daggers in the back – Rian Johnson
  • Story of a marriage – Noah Baumbach
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi (Winner)
  • The Irish -Steven Zaillian
  • Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
  • Little Women – Greta Gerwig
  • The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
Best actress

  • Renée Zellweger – Judy (Winner)
  • Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
  • Scarlett Johansson – Story of a marriage
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell

best Actor

  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (Winner)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Story of a marriage
  • Taron Egerton – Rocketman
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

  • Laura Dern – Story of a marriage (Winner)
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell
  • Margot Robbie – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actor

  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (Winner)
  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irish
  • Joe Pesci – The Irish

Best soundtrack

  • Joker (Winner)
  • 1917
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Little Women
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best casting

  • Joker (Winner)
  • Story of a marriage
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • The two potatoes

Best photography

  • 1917 (Winner)
  • The Irish
  • Joker
  • Le Mans ’66 (Winner)
  • The lighthouse

Best edition

  • Le Mans ’66 (Winner)
  • The Irish
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best production design

  • 1917 (Winner)
  • The Irish
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best costume design

  • Little Women (Winner)
  • The Irish
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Judy
  • Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best makeup and hairstyle

  • Bombshell (Winner)
  • 1917
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Rocketman

Best sound

  • 1917 (Winner)
  • Joker
  • Le Mans ’66
  • Rocketman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Better special effects

  • 1917 (Winner)
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irish
  • The Lion King
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best British animated short

  • Grandad Was a Romantic (Winner)
  • In her boots
  • The Magic Boat

Best British Short Film

  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (Winner)
  • Azaar
  • Goldfish
  • Kamali
  • The Trap

Rising Star Award, voted by the public

  • Micheal Ward (Winner)
  • Awkwafina
  • Jack lowden
  • Kaitlyn Dever
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr
