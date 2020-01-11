Entertainment

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix is ​​arrested in a protest

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The recently awarded at the Golden Globes ceremony Joaquin Phoenix has been arrested by the Washington DC police to be in a protest against climate change.

The actor who gave life to Arthur Fleck at Joker he attended the last of the climate change protests of "Fire Drill Friday" of Jane Fonda, held on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. The news comes from the Washington Post and also informs that we will soon see the video of the arrest.

Phoenix has not been the only celebrity arrested during this demonstration, as there have been more arrests, including Jane Fonda herself, since the "Fire Drill Fridays" began in November. Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Diane Lane and Sally Field have been arrested for demonstrating or blocking areas of the Capitol.

READ:  New photo of Sebastian Stan as Bucky in the filming of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Phoenix recently offered statements about what he considers to be the most important Joker scene.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.