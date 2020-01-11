Joker star Joaquin Phoenix is ​​arrested in a protest

Share it:

The recently awarded at the Golden Globes ceremony Joaquin Phoenix has been arrested by the Washington DC police to be in a protest against climate change.

The actor who gave life to Arthur Fleck at Joker he attended the last of the climate change protests of "Fire Drill Friday" of Jane Fonda, held on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. The news comes from the Washington Post and also informs that we will soon see the video of the arrest.

Joaquin was just led away by the capitol police … that’s it folks! Keep an eye out for a future washington post video project with all our footage and interviews from the past MANY weeks of #firedrillfridays 👋🏻 – Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) January 10, 2020

Phoenix has not been the only celebrity arrested during this demonstration, as there have been more arrests, including Jane Fonda herself, since the "Fire Drill Fridays" began in November. Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Diane Lane and Sally Field have been arrested for demonstrating or blocking areas of the Capitol.

