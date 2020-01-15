 Joker returns Friday to theaters in the United States for another week

Share it:

In clear response to the Oscar nominations and milestones in the Golden Globes, Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that "Joker" Todd Phillips will have a final round in theaters in the United States. East Friday, January 17 will return for a limited duration of one week (up to 24), which will help to increase somewhat the 1,068 million dollars of collection that it had, of which 334.12 million corresponded to the domestic box office.

"With the continued interest in Joker as a result of his recognition during this exciting awards season, we wanted to give the public the opportunity to watch the movie on the big screen, either for the first time or again," said Jeff Goldstein of Warner Bros. it's a statement.

As we say, this news coincides with the 11 nominations for the Academy Awards of the film. Among them is an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, as well as Best Film, Best Original Music and Best Director. The director Todd Phillips movie has already had a strong track record during the awards season. Earlier this month, Joker won two Golden Globes awards, including one for Phoenix and one for Hildur Guonadottir, for his original soundtrack.

Via information | Collider