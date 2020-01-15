Joker receives 11 Oscar nominations and Avengers Endgame only one

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After wiping out several international festivals and at the box office around the world, the villain's new adaptation Joker in charge of Warner Bros. Pictures Y DC with the actor Joaquin Phoenix as Prince Clown of Crime, has received 11 Oscar nominations 2020 as part of the 92nd Academy Awards, among them, best film, best Actor or best address, among many others. On the other hand, the highest grossing film in history, Avengers Endgame, has received a single nomination for best special effects.

All Oscar 2020 nominees

Thus, Joker breaks another record among comic-based movies, beating this time to The dark knight Christopher Nolan and his 8 nominations, of which he took two statuettes. On the other hand, another of the most anticipated films of the year, Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerHe has won three Academy Awards nominations, including the best special effects.

Next we offer you the full list of Oscar nominees 2020 in its different categories:

Best film

1917

Le Mans '66

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Story of a marriage

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Parasites

Best address

Bong Joon-ho by Parasites

Sam Mendes by 1917

Todd Phillips by Joker

Martin Scorsese by The Irish

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

best Actor

Antonio Banderas for pain and glory

Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Adam Driver for Story of a Marriage

Joaquin Phoenix by Joker

Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo by Harriet

Scarlett Johansson for Story of a Marriage

Saoirse Ronan by Little Women

Charlize Theron for The Scandal

Renée Zellweger by Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks by An Extraordinary Friend

Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes

Al Pacino by The Irish

Joe Pesci by The Irish

Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates by Richard Jewell

Laura Dern for Story of a marriage

Scarlett Johansson by Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh by Little Women

Margot Robbie for The Scandal

Best Original Screenplay

1917

Daggers in the back

Story of a marriage

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Parasites

Best Adapted Screenplay

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The two potatoes

Best assembly

Le Mans '66

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasites

Best international movie

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

The wretched (France)

Pain and glory (Spain)

Parasites (South Korea)

Best photography

1917

the Irish

Joker

The lighthouse

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Best design in production

1917

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Parasites

Best makeup and hairdresser

1917

The scandal

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Master of Evil

Better special effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

the Irish

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

I'm Standing With You from Beyond Hope

Into the Unknown of Frozen 2

Harriet stand up

I'm Gonna Love Me Again by Rocketman

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away by Toy Story 4

Best animated movie

Where is my body?

How to train your dragon 3

Klaus

Mr. Link The lost origin

Toy Story 4

Best documentary film

American factory

The Edge of Democracy

The cave

For sama

Honeyland

Best short documentary

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best music

1917

Joker

Little Women

Story of a marriage

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best costumes

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Best sound

1917

Ad astra

Le Mans '66

Joker

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917

Le Mans '66

Joker

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best fiction short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

To Sister

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Source | Oscars