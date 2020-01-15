Joker receives 11 Oscar nominations and Avengers Endgame only one

After wiping out several international festivals and at the box office around the world, the villain's new adaptation Joker in charge of Warner Bros. Pictures Y DC with the actor Joaquin Phoenix as Prince Clown of Crime, has received 11 Oscar nominations 2020 as part of the 92nd Academy Awards, among them, best film, best Actor or best address, among many others. On the other hand, the highest grossing film in history, Avengers Endgame, has received a single nomination for best special effects.
All Oscar 2020 nominees
Thus, Joker breaks another record among comic-based movies, beating this time to The dark knight Christopher Nolan and his 8 nominations, of which he took two statuettes. On the other hand, another of the most anticipated films of the year, Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerHe has won three Academy Awards nominations, including the best special effects.
Next we offer you the full list of Oscar nominees 2020 in its different categories:
Best film
- 1917
- Le Mans '66
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Story of a marriage
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Parasites
Best address
- Bong Joon-ho by Parasites
- Sam Mendes by 1917
- Todd Phillips by Joker
- Martin Scorsese by The Irish
- Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
best Actor
- Antonio Banderas for pain and glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
- Adam Driver for Story of a Marriage
- Joaquin Phoenix by Joker
- Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo by Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson for Story of a Marriage
- Saoirse Ronan by Little Women
- Charlize Theron for The Scandal
- Renée Zellweger by Judy
Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks by An Extraordinary Friend
- Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes
- Al Pacino by The Irish
- Joe Pesci by The Irish
- Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates by Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern for Story of a marriage
- Scarlett Johansson by Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh by Little Women
- Margot Robbie for The Scandal
Best Original Screenplay
- 1917
- Daggers in the back
- Story of a marriage
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Parasites
Best Adapted Screenplay
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The two potatoes
Best assembly
- Le Mans '66
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasites
Best international movie
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (Macedonia)
- The wretched (France)
- Pain and glory (Spain)
- Parasites (South Korea)
Best photography
- 1917
- the Irish
- Joker
- The lighthouse
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood
Best design in production
- 1917
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Parasites
Best makeup and hairdresser
- 1917
- The scandal
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Master of Evil
Better special effects
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- the Irish
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
- I'm Standing With You from Beyond Hope
- Into the Unknown of Frozen 2
- Harriet stand up
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again by Rocketman
- I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away by Toy Story 4
Best animated movie
- Where is my body?
- How to train your dragon 3
- Klaus
- Mr. Link The lost origin
- Toy Story 4
Best documentary film
- American factory
- The Edge of Democracy
- The cave
- For sama
- Honeyland
Best short documentary
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best music
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Story of a marriage
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best costumes
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood
Best sound
- 1917
- Ad astra
- Le Mans '66
- Joker
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood
Best sound editing
- 1917
- Le Mans '66
- Joker
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best fiction short
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors' Window
- Saria
- To Sister
Best animated short
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Source | Oscars
Add Comment