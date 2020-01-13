 Joker receives 11 Oscar 2020 nominations and only one Endgame nomination

Share it:

The wait for the first trailer of "Morbius" continues, after knowing that it will not launch at 3pm but that will have to wait until 6pm. At least we have to make up for the list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars. On that occasion, the superhero cinema also has its place, mainly thanks to "Joker", which becomes one of the great favorites.

Todd Phillips' movie about Batman's iconic villain becomes the first DC movie to be nominated for Best Picture and the second comic-based movie to get that nomination in this category (the previous one was "Black Panther"). With their 11 nominations becomes the comic film with the highest number of nominations, a record that previously had "The dark knight" Chris Nolan, with 8 nominations of which he took two.

The "bitter" face of all this puts it "Avengers: Endgame", for which many bet but finally has only received a nomination for special effects. In this category also competes with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", which has also been nominated for best music and sound editing, thus adding a total of three nominations.

Full list of Oscar nominees 2020

BEST ADDRESS

Bong Joon-ho for "Parasites"

Sam Mendes for "1917"

Todd Phillips for "Joker"

Martin Scorsese for "The Irish"

Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood"

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas for "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio for "Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood"

Adam Driver for "Story of a Marriage"

Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce for "The Two Popes"

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson for "Story of a Marriage"

Saoirse Ronan for "Little Women"

Charlize Theron for "The Scandal"

Renée Zellweger for "Judy"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks for "An Extraordinary Friend"

Anthony Hopkins for "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino for "The Irish"

Joe Pesci for "The Irish"

Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates for "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern for “Story of a marriage”

Scarlett Johansson for "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh for "Little Women"

Margot Robbie for "The Scandal"

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

"1917"

"Daggers in the back"

"Story of a marriage"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

"Parasites"

BEST SCREEN ADAPTED

"The Irish"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"The two potatoes"

BEST ASSEMBLY

"Le Mans" 66 "

"The Irish"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Parasites"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

"Corpus Christi" (Poland)

"Honeyland" (Macedonia)

"The Miserable" (France)

"Pain and glory" (Spain)

"Parasites" (South Korea)

BEST PHOTOGRAPH

"1917"

"The Irish"

"Joker"

"The lighthouse"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

"1917"

"The Irish"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

"Parasites"

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

"1917"

"The scandal"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent: Master of Evil"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

"1917"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Irish"

"The Lion King"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I "m Standing With You from" Beyond Hope "

Into the Unknown of “Frozen 2”

Stand Up of “Harriet”

I ”m Gonna Love Me Again from“ Rocketman ”

I Can ”t Let You Throw Yourself Away from“ Toy Story 4 ”

BEST ANIMATION FILM

"Where is my body?"

"How to train your dragon 3"

"Klaus"

"Mr. Link The lost origin ”

"Toy Story 4"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

"American Factory"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"The Cave"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You" re a Girl) ”

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman ”

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

BEST MUSIC

"1917"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Story of a marriage"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

BEST DRESS

"The Irish"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

BEST SOUND

"1917"

"Ad Astra"

"Le Mans" 66 "

"Joker"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

BEST SOUND EDITION

"1917"

"Le Mans" 66 "

"Joker"

"Once upon a time in … Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

BEST SHORT FICTION

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors" Window "

"Saria"

"To Sister"

BEST SHORT ANIMATION