Joker, present a wonderful easter egg in the cinecomic Shazam!

Waiting for news on the Shazam sequel! from the DC FanDome on August 22, a fan discovered a easter egg dedicated to the character of the Joker right during a rewatch of David F. Sandberg's film.

As you can see in the image below, we are talking about the funny sequence in which Billy Batson tests his new superhero powers with his friend Freddy Freeman. In the part where Zachary Levi hits his own hand with an ax to see how strong it is, the background can be seen ACE Chemicals logo: this is a reference to Detective Comics issue 168, in which Red Hood jump into an Ace Chemical acid vat and transform into the Clown Prince of Crime.

Sandberg and Levi, we recall, have both been confirmed among the numerous guests of the awaited DC FanDome, an event that will host the presentations of all future projects related to the Warner-owned comic house. Initially scheduled for April 1, 2020, Shazam! 2 has been postponed to November 4, 2022 following the shifts in the calendar caused by the pandemic.

Were you aware of this easter egg? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, Sandberg explained why we hear John Williams' Superman team in the film and not the one made by Hans Zimmer for Man of Steel.