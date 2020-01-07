Joker leads the nominations for BAFTA 2020

The British Academy Film Awards They already have their nominees for this year's gala and Joker is one of the great protagonists with 11 nominations, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irish, with 10 nominations each.
- Best film
- 1917
- the Irish
- Joker
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasites
- Best British movie
- 1917
- Bait
- For sama
- Rocketman
- Sorry We Missed You Ken
- The Two Popes
- Best debut of a British screenwriter, director or producer
- Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer / Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
- For Sama, Waad Al-kateab (Director / producer), Edward Watts (Director)
- Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
- Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer / Director)
- Altarpiece, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer / Director) *
- Best non-English speaking movie
- The Farewell
- For sama
- Pain and glory
- Parasites
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Best documentary
- American factory
- Apollo 11
- Diego Maradona
- For sama
- The great hack
- Best animated movie
- Frozen 2
- Klaus
- A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Toy Story 4
- Best director
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Martin Scorsese – The Irish
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasites
- Best Original Screenplay
- Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman)
- Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
- Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
- Once upon a time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasites (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho)
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Irish (Steven Zaillian)
- Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
- Joker (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)
- Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
- The Two Popes (Anthony Mccarten)
- Best Leading Actress
- Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
- Best Leading Actor
- Leonardo Dicaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
- Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irish
- Joe Pesci – The Irish
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Best soundtrack
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino
- Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir
- Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
- Best casting
- Joker – Shayna Markowitz
- Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
- Once upon a time in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
- The Two Popes – Nina Gold
- Best photography direction
- 1917 – Roger Deakins
- The Irish – Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker – Lawrence Sher
- Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael
- The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
- Best edition
- The Irish – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
- Joker – Jeff Groth
- Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker
- Once upon a time in Hollywood – Fred Raskin
- Best production desasapland
- 1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
- The Irish – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
- Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
- Once upon a time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
- Best costume desasapland
- The Irish – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
- Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
- Judy – Jany Temime
- Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
- Once upon a time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
- Best makeup
- 1917 – Naomi Donne
- Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
- Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
- Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
- Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
- Best sound
- 1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
- Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
- Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
- Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
- Better special effects
- 1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
- Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
- The Irish – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
- The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
- Best British Short
- Grandad Was A Romantic
- In her boots
- The Magic Boat
- British Short Film
- Azaar
- Goldfish
- Kamali
- Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
- The Trap
- EE Rising Star Award (Voted by the public)
- Awkwafina
- Jack lowden
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- Micheal Ward
