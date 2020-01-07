         'Joker': Hildur Guðnadóttir is the first woman to win the Golden Globe for best soundtrack

Share it:

What a year of success has ended up being 2019 for Hildur Guðnadóttir. The composer of Icelandic origin has been responsible for the musical setting of two of the most celebrated events of recent years in film and television: the triumphant 'Chernobyl' of HBO and the always in the mouth of everyone 'Joker'. Thanks to the Todd Phillips movie Guðnadóttir has become the first woman to win the Golden Globe for the soundtrack of a movie.

The great year of Hildur Guðnadóttir

With his victory early Sunday at the 2020 Golden Globe ceremony, Hildur Guðnadóttir made history. The Icelandic composer was the second woman to win the prize and becomes the first solo winner in the history of the category. The prize for the best original score was included as a category of the Golden Globes in 1947.

The composer and cellist was speechless when she accepted the trophy Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton. "I am truly speechless"said Guðnadóttir prize in hand.

Previously in the category of best original score, the Australian composer Lisa Gerrard shared the award with Hans Zimmer for his work on the no less popular 'Gladiator' by Ridley Scott twenty years ago. Also with Joaquin Phoenix, by the way. Guðnadóttir's victory last Sunday came against a very powerful competition. Neither more nor less than Randy Newman ('Story of a marriage'), Alexandre Desplat ('Little Women'), Thomas Newman ('1917') and Daniel Pemberton ('Brooklyn Orphans') were next to her as nominees.

They are being golden days for Guðnadóttir, whose profile has risen in rank during the last months. His music for 'Chernobyl' won an Emmy last September and will now compete in the next Grammy Awards, giving him the incredible and very rare opportunity to win three of the most prestigious awards in the world of entertainment in a matter of months.

'Joker' came with four nominations and left with two awards. In addition to the musical, Joaquin Phoenix also climbs integers as a candidate to win the Oscar after his victory. The same actor has cited Guðnadóttir's music as a key factor in the development of his character, the discontent and disturbed Arthur Fleck, who transforms into the clown without grace that will burst the city of Gotham. The director and co-screenwriter Todd Phillips also adopted the new approach of the character through the music of Guðnadóttir at the beginning of the process, ensuring a sound identity for the film.