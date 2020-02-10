         'Joker': Hildur Guðnadóttir is the first composer to win the Oscar for best original music in more than 20 years

Share it:

The 92nd Oscar Awards Gala could be boring for much of the night but, in the end, it left great moments and will be remembered as one of the most special in history. First of all for the unexpected triumph of 'Parasites' and the 4 awards for Bong Joon-ho, but also for other awards such as the one received by another foreigner in Hollywood, Hildur Guðnadóttir.

First woman to win the Oscar for best soundtrack in her current formula

The Icelandic arrived at the ceremony as a favorite after winning the Golden Globe (for the first time they rewarded a woman in the category of best soundtrack) and BAFTA for the music of 'Joker'. Indeed, he also took the Oscar, becoming the first composer to receive the award in the last 23 years.

In fact, it is the first woman to succeed in the category of best original music as it is currently formulated. As of the year 2000, the Academy decided to unite in a single category the best music awards for drama and comedy.

The last composer who won the Oscar was Anne Dudley, in the comedy music section for 'The Full Monty' (1997). Before she won Rachel Portman, also in score comedy by 'Emma' (1996), and Marilyn Bergman for 'Yentl' (1983) although his prize was formulated in another way ("Better music or score of original song and its adaptation, or better adapted music") and was shared with Alan Bergman and Michel Legrand.

Only seven composers have been nominated for Oscar throughout the history of these awards. In fact, the other candidates in the 2020 Oscars were men: Alexandre Desplat for 'Little Women', Randy Newman for 'Story of a Marriage', Thomas Newman for '1917' and John Williams for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

After receiving an award inevitably linked to the feminist demands of recent years, Hildur Guðnadóttir He concluded his speech with these words: "To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling inside, please speak. We need to hear your voices".

The year of Hildur Guðnadóttir

One of the peculiarities of Icelandic work is that He composed most of the music for 'Joker' before filming, providing Joaquin Phoenix with valuable material to get into the character's skin and improvise. The actor also won the Oscar, adding the only two statuettes of the night for 'Joker' (who aspired to 11, a record in the comic book cinema).

The Oscar is the icing on a brilliant season of awards for Hildur Guðnadóttir, who in addition to his triumphs with 'Joker', also won the Emmy and Grammy awards for composing the music of 'Chernobyl'.