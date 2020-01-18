Joker Future of the Character in DC

Share it:

If the idea is very good. Batman, the heroic protagonist of his universe, is a twisted masked justice tortured by a family misfortune from which he has never recovered. How to achieve a good nemesis for a psychotic protagonist? Easy, loosening the nut even more …

The origin of the clown

Despite his enormous popularity, the clown prince of crime remains one of the most enigmatic characters in DC Comics. It first appeared as a nemesis of Batman in 1940. His parents were the trio formed by Bob kane, Bill finger Y Jerry Robinson that were inspired, of course, in the wild card of a deck of cards.

‘The man who laughs’, The silent adaptation of the novel of Victor Hugo who in 1928 directed Paul LeniIt could also have been one of the keys for Kane, Finger and Robinson or, at least, for all later character versions. Gwynplaine, the character he embodies Conrad Veidt, I might well have escaped from Arkham.

But let's forget about his tortuous character composition and let's go back to the present, ignoring even Cesar Romero, Jack nicholson, Heath Ledger and the entire collection of dubbing actors who have given life to the animated versions of the character and that Mark hamill Preside with pride. Let's focus directly on the plans of DC and Warner with the character to clarify, as far as possible, the medium-term future of the character.

The problem of the two Joker

On the one hand we have Jared Leto, the actor who tried so hard to sell his process to create the character that, when ‘Suicide squad’(David Yesterday, 2016) crashed, had to stay under the radar for a while.

The title directed by Yesterday did not convince the conspiracy defenders of the brand and, aware of the disaster, in DC they knew how to recycle the Harley quinn from Margot Robbie and, from their title, they made it clear that there would be no trace of the clown in ‘Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)’(Cathy Yan, 2020).

In the same movie trailer, Quinn already explains to us that she and the Mr. J they have broken, visually accompanying the moment with a beautiful explosion in Ace Chemicals. Will this mean the off-screen death of the incarnation of Leto? It is difficult for them to reach so much but, considering that the actor is not expected to play the character again or in the hopefully renewed ‘The Suicide Squad’(James Gunn, 2021), would not be a bad idea either.

On the other hand, the success of the tortured version of Joaquin Phoenix view in ‘Joker’(Todd Phillips, 2019), has not only filled Warner's coffers and made them buy a new bookshelf by the end of the awards season, but also has Todd Phillips preparing a complicated sequel. Will Phoenix be the future Joker from DC? Well, here comes the problem.

The tone of laughter

The forced pose “scorsesiana”The character does not fit with the colorful and crazy Harley quinn of our hearts On the other hand, it does not seem certain that he ends up facing the Gotham guardian that we will see in ‘The batman’(Matt Reeves, 2021).

If Reeves has chosen Robert Pattinson to embody the protagonist is because, in addition to being an excellent actor, he wanted a young version of the character to force a start that exploited better than ever the most detective side. The twelve years that separate Pattinson and Phoenix could pose a problem at the DC offices but, if we look back, nobody cared that Jack nicholson I was fourteen years older than Michael Keaton. The real problem is the focus again.

Tono toneJoker’Is so vertebral in his proposal that, of trying to strain the character in future sequels of‘The batman’, It would impose certain creative guidelines on Reeves, which, it seems, has the company's white card to get its project afloat.

All this leaves us with a Joker absolutely applauded by critics and public but isolated from practically all the currents of the brand. Because no, we don't expect to see him in the now also independent sequels of ‘Aquaman’(James Wan, 2018) or‘Wonder Woman 1984’(Patty Jenkins, 2020), superheroes with a future but detached from any justice.

What if there is a new (new ()) Joker?

The third way comes over there. The fuss of DC and Warner with their shackled universe could make the viewers dizzy but, if they manage to present a new character that fits in some way at the party of Margot Robbie and / or in the plot of Robert Pattinson, Todd Phillips I would have it a little easier to try to defend the evolution of the character with whom Joaquin Phoenix it has won the public, if it has not already spent all its ammunition in the first part.

Only time will tell where the clowns come from but for now, the future of DC is, in addition to more complicated and strange than a few months ago, much more interesting and hopeful.