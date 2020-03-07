 Joker ends his stage in cinemas as the fourth highest grossing DC movie

Share it:

The window for the sale of cinema tickets is closed for "Joker", the penultimate premiere of DC that already ends its stage on the big screen. After living a resurgence thanks to the Oscars, the movie about the iconic Batman villain closes his life in cinemas becoming one of the highest grossing DC movies of all time.

Raw data is a US collection of $ 335,451,311, and one worldwide box office of $ 1,074,151,311.

These figures make the winner of two Oscars (best actor and best soundtrack) the fourth highest-grossing R-ranking that has arrived in the United States, behind "Passion of Christ" (370.78 million dollars), "Deadpool" (363.07 million dollars) and "American Sniper" (350 million dollars).

Worldwide, the situation changes and there if we talk about the film with R rating plus box office, and also with difference. Its 1.07 billion is well above the 785.04 million it has "Deadpool" in second position.

With this data, it is also above other recent DC movies. At a domestic level, it exceeds 335.06 of "Aquaman", although not the 1,148 million worldwide that the Atlantean hero made. On the other hand, "Wonder Woman" It surpasses it at a domestic level with 412.56 million, but worldwide, the Amazon only raised 821.8 million dollars, lower than that collected by the villain.

If we compare between the whole DC cinema of history, its 335.45 million make it the fourth highest grossing domestic film.