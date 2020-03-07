General News

 Joker ends his stage in cinemas as the fourth highest grossing DC movie

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Joker image (2019)

The window for the sale of cinema tickets is closed for "Joker", the penultimate premiere of DC that already ends its stage on the big screen. After living a resurgence thanks to the Oscars, the movie about the iconic Batman villain closes his life in cinemas becoming one of the highest grossing DC movies of all time.

Raw data is a US collection of $ 335,451,311, and one worldwide box office of $ 1,074,151,311.

These figures make the winner of two Oscars (best actor and best soundtrack) the fourth highest-grossing R-ranking that has arrived in the United States, behind "Passion of Christ" (370.78 million dollars), "Deadpool" (363.07 million dollars) and "American Sniper" (350 million dollars).

Worldwide, the situation changes and there if we talk about the film with R rating plus box office, and also with difference. Its 1.07 billion is well above the 785.04 million it has "Deadpool" in second position.

READ:  Justin Bieber, the new neck tattoo could have a very profound meaning

With this data, it is also above other recent DC movies. At a domestic level, it exceeds 335.06 of "Aquaman", although not the 1,148 million worldwide that the Atlantean hero made. On the other hand, "Wonder Woman" It surpasses it at a domestic level with 412.56 million, but worldwide, the Amazon only raised 821.8 million dollars, lower than that collected by the villain.

If we compare between the whole DC cinema of history, its 335.45 million make it the fourth highest grossing domestic film.

Box office for DC movies until 03/07/2020



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.