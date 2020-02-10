Joker doesn't need a sequel according to Zazie Beetz

Share it:

It's without doubt that Joker It has been one of the great films of 2019. Now, also recognized by the Oscar gala, where he has won a couple of awards. However, beyond the performance of Joaquin Phoenix, there is another character that was important in the Todd Phillips movie. Specifically, Arthur's neighbor, played by Zazie Beetz. Well, according to the actress, we don't need a sequel to Joker.

Statements made by Zazie Beetz herself, taking advantage of the Oscar gala, where MTV News had the opportunity to speak with her. And he says, although the director could be open to the sequel, he is not so clear that it is really necessary, taking into account the nature of the first.

This is exactly what he said: "Ah, I don't know. I don't know if he needs a (sequel). I think there's a lot of force in the fact of not exploiting something.". As you can see, in clear reference that he is not in favor of extending things only and exclusively thinking about success and money. Although that does not mean that others think the same, logically. You can watch the recording of that moment below.

Are we going to see a #Joker dry? @joshuahorowitz asked @jokermovie star Zazie Beetz on the #Oscars red carpet: "I don't know if it needs one (…) I feel like Todd (Phillips) would be the person to be able to do that tastefully" pic.twitter.com/khF3lFtA2K – MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020

In any case, Beetz said that if there is a sequel, expect Todd Phillips to be behind it. "Honestly, I feel that Todd would be the person able to do that with good taste. I really trust him. He is really creative and intelligent, so sure!".

What do you think? Do you think a sequel to this movie is necessary? And in case of affirmative answer, how should it be? We read you carefully in the comments of the news or in social networks.

Sources: Comicbook / MTV News