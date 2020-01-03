General News

 Joker director wants to see another director introducing Batman into the universe of his movie

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Assembly of Batman and the Joker by Joaquin Phoenix

The acclaimed, and very possibly awarded, movie "Joker" lets us know an alternative version of Gotham. One that has given rise to a different Joker given the hard life that Arthur Fleck has had. That alternative reality in which this film is located means that there is not even a Batman as such.

We do not know if the success in movie theaters will lead to sequels or possible spin-offs or extensions of that universe, but in the hypothetical case that happened, the director and architect of this new universe, Todd Phillips, has expressed interest in knowing what kind of Batman could arise from this version of Gotham. Of course, he quickly clarified that it would not be something he would like to address, but it was another director who introduced a Batman into the universe of his Joker movie.

It is a beautiful city of Gotham. What I would like to see is someone approaching is what Batman would look like in that city of Gotham. I do not say that I will do that. What would interest me in the inclusion of Batman in our film would be: ‘What kind of Batman does this Gotham do?’ That is simply what I mean.

