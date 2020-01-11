 Joker continues to collect prizes, look behind the scenes and more

Share it:

It is the beginning of the year which means that it is an awards season and one of the ones that is being especially important is "Joker", directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix. However, before moving on to the awards, we echo a brief glimpse behind the cameras published by the official account of the film and in which we talk about what “Unpredictable” That is Phoenix and Phillips intended to write the script with this particular actor in mind.

As for the awards, the film has been made with the same awards at the Music City Film Critics Association of Nashville and at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. In both cases the Warner Bros. and DC Comics tape has won the awards to Best Actor by Phoenix and Best Soundtrack for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

For its part, Phoenix has also been named best actor of the year by critics associations in New York, Phoenix and San Diego. Guðnadóttir has also received the award for Best soundtrack for a movie by the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards. This Monday the Oscar candidates will be announced, so surely "Joker" it will be done with more than one important candidacy.

We close echoing various statements that have been released these days, some redundant with respect to the information that we already had but that serve to make some things very clear.

Apparently The film's makeup team has complained about how complicated it was to work with Phoenix, because the actor tried to make his makeup and hairstyle himself. To that is added the fact that he did not like to be touched frequently and the hunger that happened due to the physical demands of the paper led him to leave the set half-time of the stylists, in the end they had to "Bribe him" With cookies to keep still. They emphasize that it was so complicated to maintain continuity between shots that the person in charge of it ended up resigning.

I think when he comes to my apartment, he understands the situation and the fear that I can feel. Still I try to take care of him asking if I should call his mother or if he needs help. I never understood that (Sophie) died but many people did. I guess it depends on the interpretation of each one.

As an anecdote, Phoenix has commented that the scene in which he finally managed to understand the character was removed from the movie. He defines it as “The most important scene in the movie” because it finally allowed him to put himself in the shoes of Arthur Fleck.

Finally, as is obvious in the film and as clarified on previous occasions, Todd Phillips has confirmed that his Gotham is set in the New York of the 80s.

