 Joker, Avengers: Endgame and Watchmen at the Critics ’Choice Awards

This morning the ceremony took place Critics ’Choice Awards, the awards given by the Broadcast Film Critics Association. We are facing the so-called Critics Awards which grant more than 400 critics of radio, television and digital media to both the film industry and the television industry. As with the Golden Globes, they are usually a prelude to what could happen at the 2020 Oscars, it should be noted this noon and we will know the list of nominees to the different categories.

The awards have transpired without many surprises, resulting in quite expected winners, as they have gone hand in hand with what happened in the recent ceremony of the Golden Globes. The category of best film has gone to "Once upon a time in … Hollywood", but it should be noted that "Avengers: Endgame" this time it dazzles to take the awards in two of its three nominations, highlighting that award to Best Action Movie, beating "1917" —Which was the big favorite in the Golden Globes—, the third of John wick or to "Spider-Man: Away from Home". Interestingly, when giving the announcement on the Twitter account of the awards, they have used as image one of the 2012 film, instead of an image of "Avengers: Endgame". A lapsus that has obviously been the subject of mockery among fans.

The movie "Joker" It has also won, although winning only in two of its seven nominations. Repeat the Golden Globes scheme, taking the prizes to Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Soundtrack for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

It should be noted that the series "Watchmen" HBO has also won two of the four awards she was nominated for.







Joker:

Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix)

Best Soundtrack (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Nominated but not winner for Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Hairstyle and Makeup

Avengers: Endgame:

Best Visual Effects

Best Action Movie

Nominated but not winner of Best Science Fiction or Horror Movie

Watchmen: