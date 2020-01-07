 Joker, Avengers: Endgame and The Rise of Skywalker nominated for BAFTA 2020

Share it:

This afternoon the list of films nominated for the awards granted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Some prizes that are delivered next February 2 and that they are almost equivalent to the Oscar Awards granted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States.

Several films on the theme of the blog have been nominated, but undoubtedly highlights "Joker" above all of them, with nominations in up to 11 categories. In fact, it is the film with the most nominations, followed closely by "The Irish" Y "Once upon a time in … Hollywood", which has ten nominations, and for "1917", which has nine. The movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" She is a candidate in three categories, while "Avengers: Endgame" is reduced to just one. This is the detail of each one.

Joker nominations for BAFTAs

Best film

Best film Best director

Best Adapted Screenplay

best Actor

Best Original Soundtrack

Best casting

Best photography

Best assembly

Best production design

Best makeup and hairstyle

Best sound

Star Wars nominations: Skywalker's rise to BAFTAs

Best Original Soundtrack

Best sound

Better visual effects

Avengers Nominations: Endgame for BAFTAs

Better visual effects

The full list of nominees can be found on the BAFTA website itself.





