 Joker, Avengers: Endgame and The Rise of Skywalker nominated for BAFTA 2020

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Joker, Avengers: Endgame and The Rise of Skywalker nominated for BAFTA 2020

This afternoon the list of films nominated for the awards granted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Some prizes that are delivered next February 2 and that they are almost equivalent to the Oscar Awards granted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States.

Several films on the theme of the blog have been nominated, but undoubtedly highlights "Joker" above all of them, with nominations in up to 11 categories. In fact, it is the film with the most nominations, followed closely by "The Irish" Y "Once upon a time in … Hollywood", which has ten nominations, and for "1917", which has nine. The movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" She is a candidate in three categories, while "Avengers: Endgame" is reduced to just one. This is the detail of each one.

Joker nominations for BAFTAs

  • Joker nominated in 11 categories of the BAFTA awardsBest film
  • Best director
  • Best Adapted Screenplay
  • best Actor
  • Best Original Soundtrack
  • Best casting
  • Best photography
  • Best assembly
  • Best production design
  • Best makeup and hairstyle
  • Best sound
Star Wars nominations: Skywalker's rise to BAFTAs

  • Best Original Soundtrack
  • Best sound
  • Better visual effects

Avengers Nominations: Endgame for BAFTAs

  • Better visual effects

The full list of nominees can be found on the BAFTA website itself.


