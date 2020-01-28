Joker And His Most Stressful Scene During Shooting

Share it:

It was one of the great surprises of 2019. 'Joker' was presented as a new title of the superhero genre that promised to have nothing to do with what we had been seeing in the millionaire franchises. So it was. The story that starred Joaquin Phoenix under the baton of Todd Phillips left both audience and criticism speechless.

A masterful performance of the newly winner of a Golden Globe for his role in a story that leaves aside the heroic adventures that sometimes touch surrealism to focus on the evolution A villain who could have ended up being anyone given the circumstances of life that touched him resonates very strongly to win more than one Oscar. Although nobody said that this hard story was easy to carry out. Moreover, it has now been told what the most moment was stressful during filming.

Talking with Hollywood Reporter, the producer of 'Joker' Emma Tillinger Koskoff has said that "there was a very stressful scene for me. It was the dance on the stairs because Joaquin had been working on it for a while. Also, it's the first time you're really seeing Joker, apart from the revelation in the room. Is it was an extremely important scene for him ".

The actor asked for the greatest Privacy possible to carry out this scene, which was recorded on stairs located in the Bronx neighborhood of New York that today are already an emblem of their own (and full of tourists). "New York City has no laws for paparazzi. If you are in a public place, they can literally be facing the camera. And you can't tell them to leave the set. Every day we were recording outside ended up on the internet that same night. We really wanted to protect this, "explained the producer, who added"There was no way to protect him. That was a great stress for me, believe it or not, because I desperately wanted to protect that. But I'm sure we got it. I would have to delve into the Internet, but I'm pretty sure we got our way in some way. "