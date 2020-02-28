Joker actor for Birds of Prey revealed

Share it:

Although the scene did not affect the character too much, the truth is that the Joker does appear in Birds of prey (which has changed its name again after its failure in theaters). However, Jared Leto is not the actor who was responsible for recording that flashback between Joker and Harley Quinn. And now, it has finally revealed who was the actor chosen for that scene.

His name is Johnny Goth. And more than an actor, Goth is a musician. Specifically, a California-based musician who was temporarily selected to be the Joker. The fact is that it was Johnny himself who has revealed the mystery, in a statement for Earshot Media (us via Comicbook).

This is exactly what he said: "I knew some people who worked on the movie and had heard that they needed someone to be the Joker and thought they could do it. They needed someone with hands similar to Leto's Joker and someone who fit the costumes, so I went in and It turned out to be the same size and they gave me the paper. We filmed about a month later. ".

In addition, Goth has also used his statements to tell viewers how this experience has been. This is what he said about it: "It was difficult to assume this role as someone without experience, but we had a good time and I hope to return to the big screen soon.". Of course, they saved money by not hiring Joaquin Phoenix, although it is clear that he would not have fit in the type of Joker "similar" to Jared Leto.

Anyway, we must remember that it only appears in one scene, since Birds of Prey would not make sense with the Joker having prominence. As the synopsis itself indicates, it is that rupture between him and Harley Quinn that allows all subsequent events to take place.

Sources: Comicbook / Earshot Media