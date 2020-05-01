Jojo's universe brings together all its characters thanks to an epic fan art

Share it:

Over the past 35 years, Hirohiko Araki has created a truly vast and bizarre world. Not surprisingly, the Italian name of his generational work is Jojo's Le Bizzarre Avventure, which currently has eight parts whose first five have been transposed into anime by David Productions.

Being a story divided into several parts is that it was developed between Weekly Shonen Jump and Ultra Jump, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures features a large cast of characters, some iconic others more forgettable. The Omomiki High Jump / Konpane fan has decided to group most of them, especially the protagonists, in a colorful fan art.

At the bottom we can see the Reddit post of this version of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, entitled High Score Boys, parody of High Score Girl. THE Jojo characters are portrayed as they play in various ways, among those who use cards to those who have a joystick in their hands. The generations portrayed are the first six, therefore from Phantom Blood to Stone Ocean. Many of them are therefore carriers of stands, who knows if someone will cheat, while you can observe Jotaro Kujo twice. The third Jojo is in fact represented both in the Stardust Crusaders version and in the Diamond is Unbreakable version.

Do you like this Jojo riot of colors? In another fan art, Dio Brando met the villains of other manga.