Jojo’s Trish Una: Vento Aureo in Andrasta’s sexy cosplay

Female figures have always been absent or have little impact on the plots of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, at least up to the fourth generation. But with the fifth generation, or that of Golden Wind, comes a more prominent female figure who is both plot engine and one of the fighters.

We’re obviously talking about Trish Una, daughter of the Devil, boss of Passione. The reason for the journey of the protagonists in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo is her, initially to be taken to the head of the organization and later to be saved by him. There are many cosplayer girls who have dedicated their time and skills to creating Trish Una cosplay.

Today we present the cosplay made by Andrasta, which we have seen in recent months preparing a cosplay of C18 from Dragon Ball. There are four photos, divided into two posts, that Andrasta has inserted on his Instagram account with his new Trish Una cosplay. The girl’s pink hair immediately hits the photo while then you can admire her shapes and her sensuality. The clothes are detailed and reflect those of the character of the anime, while there is no lack of the now ubiquitous Jojo-style brands that emphasize some lines of the face and body. You like this cosplay taken from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind?