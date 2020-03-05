Entertainment

Jojo's Le Bizzarre Adventures Caesar Zeppeli dies in this poignant cosplay

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Before introducing the stands, the iconic characters of Jotaro Kujo, Giovanna Day and others, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures concentrated on struggles with the Concentric Waves and the centerpiece of the Joestar and Zeppeli family. Some of the most iconic exponents of these families fought side by side in Jojo: Battle Tendency.

In particular, we have known Joseph Joestar, who would also return in the next two Jojo series, and Caesar Antonio Zeppeli, companion in the fight against the Pillar Men. In Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Battle Tendency however, Zeppeli is forced to perish in a clash with Wamoo which profoundly marked Joseph Joestar.

The cosplayer Ceruboo has decided to dedicate a disguise to the last moments of Caesar, replicating it full of blood and after fighting with Wamoo as you can see below. The white eyes make an impression while the blood, mixed with gold powder, flows on the face. After him, there were no more Zeppeli in contact with the exponents of the JoJo in the anime, and therefore fans lack a figure belonging to this family.

READ:  The distribution of themes of the gala 8 of OT: the most feminist in the history of the format

Fans are waiting for Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, while the first series recently added to the catalog can be seen on the Netflix streaming platform.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.