Jojo's Le Bizzarre Adventures Caesar Zeppeli dies in this poignant cosplay

Before introducing the stands, the iconic characters of Jotaro Kujo, Giovanna Day and others, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures concentrated on struggles with the Concentric Waves and the centerpiece of the Joestar and Zeppeli family. Some of the most iconic exponents of these families fought side by side in Jojo: Battle Tendency.

In particular, we have known Joseph Joestar, who would also return in the next two Jojo series, and Caesar Antonio Zeppeli, companion in the fight against the Pillar Men. In Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Battle Tendency however, Zeppeli is forced to perish in a clash with Wamoo which profoundly marked Joseph Joestar.

The cosplayer Ceruboo has decided to dedicate a disguise to the last moments of Caesar, replicating it full of blood and after fighting with Wamoo as you can see below. The white eyes make an impression while the blood, mixed with gold powder, flows on the face. After him, there were no more Zeppeli in contact with the exponents of the JoJo in the anime, and therefore fans lack a figure belonging to this family.

Fans are waiting for Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, while the first series recently added to the catalog can be seen on the Netflix streaming platform.