Entertainment

Jojo's Kakyoin: Stardust Crusaders becomes an attractive girl in the latest cosplay

April 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders introduced the concept of Stand in the crazy world of Hirohiko Araki. These spiritual entities, however, pair up with equally bizarre characters who later epicized the generational series. In addition to the protagonists Jotaro Kujo and Joseph Joestar, others were added during the journey.

Among these there is Noriaki Kakyoin, introduced precisely in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders and which initially seemed only one of the many crazy antagonists that Jotaro Kujo had to face during the trip. The boy then joined the gang of good guys and crossed several countries alongside Jotaro, reaching the final confrontation with God Brando.

In the past few days, a cosplayer has decided to pay homage to Kakyoin's courage dedicating precisely a disguise in a female version. @_Tenletters_ has published his representation of the Jojo character on his Instagram account, as you can see in the photo at the bottom of the news. Kakyoin's bright red hair extends to the back while the dress reflects that of the character, albeit with some reinterpretations to make it more feminine. There are also the classic lines on the face that distinguish the style of Hirohiko Araki. What do you think of this Jojo's Kakyoin cosplay?

READ:  Akira Toriyama's crazy routine during Dragon Ball serialization

Hirohiko Araki explained how to prepare a villain, while an iconic villain from the Jojo series is joined by elements such as Madara and Hisoka in a fan art.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.