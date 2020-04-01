Jojo's Kakyoin: Stardust Crusaders becomes an attractive girl in the latest cosplay

Share it:

Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders introduced the concept of Stand in the crazy world of Hirohiko Araki. These spiritual entities, however, pair up with equally bizarre characters who later epicized the generational series. In addition to the protagonists Jotaro Kujo and Joseph Joestar, others were added during the journey.

Among these there is Noriaki Kakyoin, introduced precisely in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stardust Crusaders and which initially seemed only one of the many crazy antagonists that Jotaro Kujo had to face during the trip. The boy then joined the gang of good guys and crossed several countries alongside Jotaro, reaching the final confrontation with God Brando.

In the past few days, a cosplayer has decided to pay homage to Kakyoin's courage dedicating precisely a disguise in a female version. @_Tenletters_ has published his representation of the Jojo character on his Instagram account, as you can see in the photo at the bottom of the news. Kakyoin's bright red hair extends to the back while the dress reflects that of the character, albeit with some reinterpretations to make it more feminine. There are also the classic lines on the face that distinguish the style of Hirohiko Araki. What do you think of this Jojo's Kakyoin cosplay?

