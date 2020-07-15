Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Who is the favorite protagonist of the readers?

Share it:

One of the strengths of the series Jojo's Bizarre Adventures he finds himself in the fact that each season presents us with a different protagonist from the previous ones, and of course with their very personal stands. There are many discussions about who the best Jojo is, and a VIZMedia post showed us the many opinions of the fans.

Currently the work of Hirohiko Araki has shown us well 8 protagonists deeply different, albeit connected, starting from Jonathan Joestar up to the alternative universe introduced with the Steel Ball Run series and then to the characters of Johnny and Josuke for Jojolion.

As it was possible to predict, among the thousands of replies to the tweet that you find at the bottom of the page, all the protagonists have earned a particular place in the hearts of the fans. There are those who prefer the first two series, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, consequently characters like Jonathan and Joseph they manage to "overwhelm" their relatives with stands, if you don't consider the Hermit Purple seen in Stardust Crusaders.

There were, of course, supporters of Jotaro and Jolyne Kujo, respectively protagonists of the third and sixth series. Many said that the best is Giorno Giovanna, the illegitimate son of God Brando and protagonist of Vento Aureo, since in one week he managed to fulfill his dream, thanks to the help of his companions and his powerful Stand. Others preferred to joke and put Joshu, one of Jojolion's secondary characters, first.

Recall that we recently talked about Jojo's most bizarre stands, and that a voice actor revealed a clue for the next season of the anime.

