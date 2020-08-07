Entertainment

Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo, Guido Mista in a female cosplay

August 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The fourth season (which adapts the fifth series of Jojo) has long ended on Japanese and local TV screens. VVVVID brought us over 30 episodes a few years ago Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind, in which we were introduced to Giorno Giovanna and the other members of Bruno Bucciarati's gangster team.

Since the broadcast is now over, you can retrace the epic Italian adventure with our review of Le Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo: Vento Aureo. But fans seem to have not forgotten Giorno and the other protagonists of the opera yet, demonstrating it with the huge load of cosplay that are generated every month.

Recently we presented the cosplay by Leone Abbacchio genderbent, that is, made for women. Even today we offer you a similar realization with the Tenli_Cos cosplayer: the Canadian has indeed dressed as Guido Mista as you can see in the images below. The clothes stand out from those of the character who appeared in the anime of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo and the girl's physique, in addition to the poses and the clothes, does not suggest a genderbending in the least. Enjoy the two photos below waiting for the new season of the anime, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, with new characters and stands.

