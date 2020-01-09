Entertainment

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo, a fan wears sneakers inspired by Mista

January 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Ended this summer after thirty-nine episodes, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind has found a special place in the hearts of manga and anime fans. A fan received a pair of Guido Mista-inspired sneakers from the girl.

Equipped with the Sex Pistols power stand, Mista is the Bruno Bucciarati gang shooter. Superstitious (has a hatred for the number four), hot and impetuous head, the character of Mista immediately became one of the favorites within the series. The user of Reddit TastesLikeDushi shared on the web a special gift made to him by his girlfriend, that is, a pair of sneakers that recall the gunslinger of Vento Aureo. The shoes are not for sale, but have been made especially for the fan. If you remember correctly, a line of shoes dedicated to JoJo's Bizarre Adventures was already announced some time ago. After all, in the manga and anime we see a particular care in the (bizarre) clothing of the protagonists, so it is quite natural that clothing companies try to exploit the series with commercial products, so much so that the same Araki has collaborated with the famous Gucci fashion house, then bringing this experience also in a chapter of the volume So spoke Rohan Kishibe.

In the meantime, we're all waiting for an announcement about the sixth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. One of the animators, Kohey Ishida, spoke about the future of Stone Ocean and the series in general.

