JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo, a fan recreates the dress of Giovanna Day

Twitter user PassionePapi has recreated the iconic dress worn by Giovanna day the protagonist of the Fifth series of Le Bizzarre Avventure by JoJo, using a piece of clothing from the Gucci line. Let's see the final result together.

The dress perfectly reflects the outfit worn by Giorno during the series Golden Wind, as you can see at the bottom of the news. On the dress there are the classic symbols of Day, such as the ladybug, the opening on the chest and the rhombus motifs behind the back. Obviously, being a dress adapted by a fan on an existing Gucci model there is some difference. The motifs on the dress, for example, and the color (which in the anime is pink, while in the manga it should be dark blue) differ from the original and behind, on the back, we find a snake in the middle of roses that always in the original there are not. The result is still wonderful and reflects the madness and courageous elegance of fashion that show off the characters of the series. It is not the first time that a fan adopts and recreates the fashion present in JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure. Already another lover of the work of Hirohiko Araki had, in fact, created sneakers with the colors of Guido Mista, the infallible gunman equipped with the stand Sex Pistols.

At the time of writing, the animated series is stopped at the Fifth series, set entirely in our beautiful country and ended last summer. If you want to deepen the style of the master Araki, you can take a look at this review of the bizarre universe of JoJo's dad who presents minor works, but which are useful to get an idea of ​​the creative process that will then lead to the creation of Le Bizarre Adventures of JoJo.