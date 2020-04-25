JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, the best stands of Araki's work

Share it:

With the recent arrival of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures on Netflix we asked ourselves a question: what are the best stands born from the eclectic mind of Hirohiko Araki? Difficult to answer on two feet, given the extreme longevity of the saga and, above all, of the colorful and particular characters present in each series of this work which, it would be all too simplistic not to underline it, has made (and continues to do so) the History of manga in Japan and all over the world.

Finally, it is necessary to highlight how this article is going to put the magnifying glass from the third series (Stardust Crusaders) onwards since, until then, the concept of Stand had not been introduced in the least by the mangaka, and we would also like to emphasize that the following review is the result of the sensitivity of the writer and which may not meet the favor of all fans. In this regard, we invite you to have your say in the comment space to discuss the complex universe of Jojo together. Let's start from the basics, speaking directly to the possible beginners of: what is a Stand? It is simply the concretization (external to the body) of an individual's psychic and spiritual energy and, as can be guessed, the characteristics vary subjectively.

King Crimson – Devil

Present inside Vento Aureo, King Crimson is without a doubt one of the most impressive stands ever seen in JoJo. A manifestation of Devil's violent and insane disposition, King Crimson manages to deliver blows as fast as they are powerful that bring him closer to the power of the various and well-known Star Platinum and The World.

Just like the latter, and even more marked, the weakness of the Stand lies in the short radius of action that allows it to move only a maximum of three meters away from its container. The distinctive skill that elevates King Crimson is that of being able to manipulate time, lasting a maximum of ten seconds, canceling it and modifying it to your liking without anyone else realizing what happened.

D4C – Funny Valentine

Thanks to the parenthesis of Steel Ball Run, the good Araki managed to give the right and search for fresh air to pull JoJo from a period of decline and, thanks to a right combination of script and characterization of the characters, the final result was rewarded by critics and readers. In this saga one cannot fail to mention D4C (Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap), the icy Stand in force at Funny Valentine who has created many problems up to the last bars Johnny Joestar.

D4C is a unique stand given the peculiar ability it allows to manipulate space: an ability that makes him, on balance, the first and only main antagonist to exploit space instead of time. Being basically equipped with a strength and speed well above the average, D4C allows Funny Valentine to coexist on worlds and parallel dimensions (a sort of Marvelian multiverse nature to be clear). A lethal technique since, given its complete immunity to the side effects of this stratagem, it allows to respect an iron rule: two versions of the same object / people cannot coexist in two realities at the same time. Penalty for burglary? Simple, the death.

Star Platinum – Jotaro Kujo

It could be missing the most famous Stand of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo? Obviously not. Star Platinum is the first stand presented by Araki in Stardust Crusaders and, together with Jotaro Kujo, it appears in two other series so as to be definitive as the most iconic spiritual manifestation of the entire work. To the mighty cry of "HORA", Star Platinium manages to combine power and speed in a series of powerful punches that can tear even the toughest of opponents to pieces.

The peculiar skill of Star Platinum is that of being able to stop time in up to five seconds, just like the The World of God Brando, and then being able to unleash his fury towards the unfortunate on duty. A technique with limits, given that, as a direct word of use, the spirit and the body are not weak after a short series of uses. A little curiosity: only in Stardust Crusaders does Jotaro Kujo manage to better manage his Stand. In subsequent appearances, due to poor personal training, Star Platinum manages to stop time only for two seconds.

The World – Dio Brando

We could not fail to join them on this list since, as a popular response, the main antagonist of Stardust Crusaders is one of the most loved characters and emulated by cosplayers from the entire JoJo saga. Dio Brando and his The World are well known for their "ZA WARUDO", that is, the cruel ability to stop time (at maximum fitness and health, it can get to do it for nine seconds): a technique that, combined with a first-rate strength and speed, make it a "negative" clone of Star Platinum.

The brutal and bloody final clash with Jotaro Kujo has made history and, for obvious reasons, is the most appreciated by the general public especially after the airing of the anime that has given so much emphasis to this precise chapter of JoJo. Finally, it should be stressed that Jojo's The World – Part 3 was not the exclusive booth of Dio Brando: it returns in fact in a different form and ability both in Stell Ball Run in the service of Diego Brando who in Stone Ocean with another version of God.

Killer Queen – Yoshigake Kira

Main antagonist in Diamond is Unbrekable, Killer Queen is an explosive stand to say the least. Under the command of a merciless man like Yoshigake Kira, the Stand has the unique ability to create a time bomb (one at a time, it is good to specify) on everything it touches.

Subsequently, due to developments in the plot that we will certainly not reveal in this article, the Stand changes and increases its ability learning an even more spectacular killing technique in terms of explosions. Small curiosity about this match: the musical quote by Hirohiko Araki. Killer Queen is a clear homage to Queen and the appearance of Kira, on several occasions, recalls that of David Bowie. Also for this reason, over the years, JoJo has managed to become a true cult work.

Gold Experience Requiem – Giovanna day

We close this tracking shot with the currently stronger and, at times, invincible stand never seen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. Gold Experience Requiem is the definitive form of the Stand of Giovanna day (protagonist of Vento Aureo) which, during the bloody final clash with Diavolo, definitively unlocks its maximum potential.

A manifestation of pure power that makes Gold Experience Requiem a Stand suitable for any possible fight thanks to the possibility of launching a powerful beam at a distance and, in extreme evils, exploit one's strength and speed to hammer the enemy with physical blows.

A stand that culminates in all its golden splendor thanks to the peculiar ability of temporal manipulation which, unlike the Star Platinum on duty, allows you to go back in time completely canceling any possible enemy attack. Finally, to top it off, Gold Experience Requiem can transform an object into a living being useful for battle. Yes, Hirohiko Araki has really managed to outdo himself with this idea.