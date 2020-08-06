Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, Weather Report in a fantastic cosplay

Share it:

Who knows when we will see the fifth season of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, which will correspond to the sixth series of the manga, Stone Ocean. In fact, it's been a while since we had information about the animated franchise, related to the special episodes on Rohan Kishibe. Now fans are looking forward to observe Jolyne Kujo in action.

In waiting for Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, or at least an announcement in that direction of David Productions, fans of this world that has returned to the fore in the last decade are giving themselves to cosplay. Most converge on Jolyne-themed disguises which, being the protagonist, certainly has a lot of attention. But there are also other characters in Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean that deserve to be played.

What we present today is made by Kris Afton, who prepared a Weather Report cosplay. The character on whom we will not do too many spoilers appears in several photos below that show him in the foreground with some wounds on the face and then half-length. The boy wore a wig reminiscent of the white cylinder-shaped hair of the character, complete with golden horns that protrude from the sides. There is of course also a good dose of photo editing to add particular elements that recall the power of the Weather Report stand.

What do you think of this The Bizarre Adventures of Jojo: Stone Ocean themed cosplay?