Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Steel Ball Run comes alive with the work of a fan

Fans have just concluded the vision of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Vento Aureo, the fifth series of the generational work of Hirohiko Araki. Waiting for the arrival of an anime for Stone Ocean not yet announced, many however await with particular interest Steel Ball Run, considered by many to be the best of the eight parts.

After the change of universe at the end of Stone Ocean, new characters and powers were presented, as well as unpublished events that never happened during the first series. One of these is the race that gives the title to Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Steel Ball Run, which keeps the two protagonists busy Johnny Joestar and J. Lo Zeppeli from the beginning to the end of the manga.

The race in question is so loved that some fans have already gone ahead with the work, in particular Langbrook_32 that has brought his animated work to Reddit. Taking as a basis a cartoon by J. Lo Zeppeli, the fan has prepared an animation where the protagonist moves the famous iron balls, his main weapon.

In the image you can see at the bottom of the news, a colored J. Zeppeli prepares an attack with the sphere rotating on the palm of the hand, while the wind moves his hair. When you think the anime of will come Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Steel Ball Run?