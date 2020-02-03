Entertainment

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures soon on Netflix Italia? Here is the possible exit period

February 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, the famous anime adaptation taken from the masterpiece of Hirohiko Araki, it could land on Netflix IT earlier than expected as recently revealed by some rumors. The series is in fact starting to debut in the catalogs of many European states, and who knows if our country is not really the next one.

As you can see at the bottom, Netflix France recently confirmed the arrival of the first two seasons, composed of Phantom Blood / Battle Tendency and Stardust Crusaders, for the March 1, 2020. As for anime, the streaming giant tends to publish the same products in all European countries, so it is not impossible for the series to become available in Italy on the same day. Obviously, for more information we will have to wait for the official list of the March releases.

Netflix has recently been constantly expanding its anime catalog, offering many interesting news and even a handful of original products, such as Cagaster of an Insect Cage and Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045. The platform, moreover, cannot afford to leave too much space to the main competitor Amazon Prime Video, and who knows if he decided to make fans happy with the introduction of the anime David Production.

We remind you that currently all seasons of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures are available on Crunchyroll, both in the original language and in Italian.

