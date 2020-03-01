Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Review of the first anime series

Share it:

Eclectic, exaggerated and pop. Since the late eighties Hirohiko Araki enters the Japanese comic with his leg stretched out with his glamor style, his visceral love for globalization, fashion and history. Jojo's bizarre adventures today it is one of the most fascinating works on the world publishing scene thanks to stories out of the box, characters as crazy as they are charismatic and its constant ability to adapt to the patterns of current fiction. If already in more recent times, with part 5 entitled Vento Aureo, the author has provided us with a glossy but at the same time lucid portrait on the Italian scenario – obviously contaminating it with the stylistic nuances typical of such a peculiar shonen – it is above all with the first two stories based on the Joestar family that Araki gave us his personal and original vision of the main Japanese comic genre: the battle shonen, in fact.

Halfway between a historical novel and a family story, all immersed in a vivid imagination between fantasy and steampunk, the origins of Jojo's Bizzarre Adventure begin with Phantom Blood is Battle Tendency: after a first adaptation through OVA between 1993 and 2002 (which in any case transposed the third series) the first two parts of the secular manga by Hirohiko Araki were transposed in 2012 in an anime branded David Production, the animation studio that embraced the legacy of the franchise by taking care of transposing the following sagas into TV series. After occupying the schedules of Crunchyroll and VVVVID, now the first series of 2012 by Jojo finally arrives on Netflix: let's go over it together and find out why you should watch it.

The Jojos of London and New York

The first series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures consists of 26 episodes, which cover as we said the first two parts of Araki's manga, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency. In particular, the first arc is included in the initial ten episodes, while the second in the subsequent sixteen. Jojo's, for the uninitiated, is a family saga that revolves around the (dis) adventures of the descendants of the Joestar family and rivalry with the wicked God Brando. The latter was the son of Dario Brando, a penniless swindler who accidentally saved the life of the wealthy George Joestar, seriously injured during a carriage ride. We are in 1880 when the story of Hirohiko Araki begins to take its first steps, and this is the great peculiarity of the work: moving from decade to decade, the whole saga leads us to experience different eras and settings, hand in hand with the growth and the evolution of the Joestar family from grandson to grandson. The first protagonist is Jonathan, young and inept scion of George, who one day sees his life being turned upside down by the advent of God Brando, the son of Darius, who arrived at the gates of the Joestar mansion after the death of his father to collect the debt that George promised to Darius for being rescued.

Feeling obliged towards the destiny of the young God, Elder Joestar decides to adopt and raise him as if he were his own, but ignores the fact that he hides behind the innocent actions of the boy a perfidious, subtle and vindictive soul.

Soon Jonathan's life turns into a continuous challenge against God's wrongdoings, which aims to take possession of the riches of the Joestar house in a real class struggle against his own benefactors, to redeem his name and poverty in which the hated and deceased father forced him to live. Everything changes when the antagonist discovers the mysterious powers behind it a stone mask in George's possession.

The artifact transforms the wearer into a deadly vampire, giving the user superhuman abilities such as strength and invincibility. The first part of Jojo, Phantom Blood, focuses on the eternal enmity between Jonathan and God, who evolved into a real superman, and on the sacrifices made by the protagonist to rival his hated half-brother. But it is only the beginning of a story that, as already mentioned, mixes with great originality the elements of an adventure with a historical background with those of a battle shonen. Battle Tendency focuses instead on the American nephew of the British Jonathan: Joseph Joestar. From the alleys of a 1938 New York the hero finds himself making a real training journey to discover the powers inherited from his grandfather while new antagonists are on the traces of the origins of the Stone Mask, until the discovery of the powerful ancestral creatures who created the artifact.

The added value of Jojo

An original writing and memorable characters are the most pleasant ingredients of the first anime series of The bizarre adventures of Jojo and are supported by a narrative system that starts from the adult shades typical of a seinen (the first two parts, in fact, were designed for a seinen target before the series moved on the shonen from the third onwards) and contaminates them with some archetypes of the battle shonen: the fighting mostly with bare hands, the use of a power capable of channeling the spiritual energy (the so-called "concentric waves") and the constant sense of progression that involves both the protagonist and his helpers, a dynamic that often and willingly approaches the classic values ​​of physical and moral growth typical of a training novel.

But the added value of Jojo's Bizzarre Adventure is the didactic and conceptual style with which Araki and the authors of David Production tell the story: a constant succession of masks that combine the epic with the grotesque. It is no coincidence, on the other hand, that the physique of many characters – but in particular the physiognomy of the protagonists, especially Jonathan – reminds very much of the features of Ken the Warrior, on the other hand the comic times and the dramaturgy of the story come constantly exasperated by a game of continuous parodic spots in a mix that hangs in the balance between desecrating and pop.

If all this, in the manga, is amplified by the visual style and storytelling of Araki's pencils, in the anime it is beautifully adapted thanks to the direction of Kenichi Suzuki is Naokatsu Tsuda and excellent designs, capable of perfectly replicating the marble and deeply glamorous character design of the original artist. The staff worked very well on the chromatic and graphic composition, which plays a lot on distortions and anomalous colors to exacerbate the moments of greatest impact. David Production, unfortunately, it does not shine particularly on the animation level, but it perfectly reproduces Jojo's most iconic models and shots, showing off an excellent artistic sector, supported in turn by a still memorable sound accompaniment.