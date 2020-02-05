JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Netflix Italia confirms the arrival of the first two seasons

Share it:

Today, Netflix Italia's Twitter account has confirmed the speculation that has been chasing the net lately, namely the arrival of the Bizarre Adventures of JoJo on the famous streaming platform.

In particular, the first two seasons of the animated series will be available for viewing, Phantom Blood / Battle Tendency and Stardust Crusaders, starting next March 1, 2020. In total, the first two narrative arcs will constitute a total of 26 episodes.

At the moment it is not clear whether the anime will be usable with the Italian dubbing or only with subtitles, it is certain that the confirmation of Netflix Italia has inflamed the community, giving rise to an explosion of enthusiasm from the fans.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures is certainly a big hit from the platform, which reinforces its animated series catalog by adding a piece of absolute value. Fortunately, although Araki's manga is difficult to reproduce and constitutes a work in itself, especially for the magnificent graphics, the animated transpositions have always shown a good quality of adaptation, until reaching peaks of absolute epicness in certain scenes – which we are not going to mention to ruin your vision.

