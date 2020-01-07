Jojo's Bizarre Adventures meets Frozen in the artwork of the animator Kohei Ashiya

Share it:

Frozen 2, the 58th Disney classic released last November in movie theaters around the world, seems to have also conquered Kohei Ashiya, historical staff member of David Production responsible for the animations of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures.

At the bottom you can take a look at two artwork made by Ashiya: the first was shared by the artist two years ago to pay homage to the first Frozen film, while the second was published yesterday on his Twitter profile. Both artworks show the protagonist Elsa, portrayed in the classic style used to bring the characters of Kohei Horikoshi.

Ashiya has always been regarded as one of David Production's strong points, and has participated in the making of all four seasons of Jojo's anime adaptation. In Vento Aureo, he personally directed the animation in episodes 22, 23 and 25.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the tribute to Ashiya? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the series, we suggest you to read our review of Le Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo: Vento Aureo, while if you want to discover other Frozen-themed artworks, we suggest you take a look at the splendid drawings of A2T -Will-Draw.