JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Hulk looks like a stand in this fan art

Passion and abstinence for new episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures leads fans to invent new and creative fan art. Let's take a look at this latest creation that brings the Jade Giant, Hulk, into the world created by Hirohiko Araki.

Reddit user LeaCourtney imagined the mild scientist Bruce Banner as a stand bearer that we might encounter in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. Hulk himself, in this fan art, becomes the stand with the name "Rage Against Machine", a very clear tribute to the American rap metal band. And the name is really appropriate, given that Hulk is the "angry" part of Bruce Banner, who emerges outside when the scientist faces serious moments of stress and anger, or is in danger of life. As we have shown you recently, the mythical Thor has also become a JoJo character thanks to another fan art. Who knows if they clashed which of the two would win. Since all JoJos have characteristic catchphrases, Hulk's could be the iconic "HULK SMASH !!!" who often screams at enemies.

Recently the master Hirohiko Araki, together with Naoki Urasawa, showed the drawings for the next Paralympics to be held in Tokyo in 2020. In the master's drawing you can see characters that JoJo fans will recognize immediately, including the stands of Giovanna day, Narancia and others. As for the next animated series based on Stone Oceaninstead, we should wait any longer. The latest news, in fact, tells us that there is still nothing official.